Newcastle United are willing to cash in on Allan Saint-Maximin after the St James' Park favourite put an 'emotional post' on social media, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having qualified for the Champions League, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe will look to freshen up his squad during the summer window.

Newcastle transfer news - Allan Saint-Maximin

According to The Times, Saint-Maximin has cast doubt over his Newcastle future after posting an eye-catching statement on social media.

The report suggests the winger could move onto pastures new after heading onto Instagram to claim he had reached a 'turning point' in his career.

It emerged during the final months of the campaign that Inter Milan are keen on signing Saint-Maximin after scouts were impressed during Newcastle's win over Manchester United.

But the Serie A outfit could face competition from arch-rivals AC Milan, who identified the Frenchman as a target earlier this year.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Tottenham Hotspur would come as a surprise despite the north Londoners being linked with Saint-Maximin.

What has Dean Jones said about Saint-Maximin?

Jones understands that Newcastle are willing to sell Saint-Maximin if a £25million bid is lodged during the summer window.

However, the transfer insider has warned that the Tyneside giants could increase their demands if a Premier League club makes a move.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Saint-Maximin has made quite an emotional post and I think the writing is on the wall for him now.

"There has been speculation about him leaving for a while and I’m told an offer in the region of £25million will probably be enough to get him.

"That fee might end up a little higher if it’s a Premier League club coming in for him but, generally, this is my reading of the situation from people I’ve checked in with."

Should Newcastle sell Saint-Maximin this summer?

Saint-Maximin was restricted to just 12 Premier League starts during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Transfermarkt, so it is clear that he has fallen down the pecking order.

After Newcastle succeeded in qualifying for the Champions League, the 26-year-old will find it difficult to break back into the forefront of Howe's plans due to only finding the back of the net once last season.

WhoScored handed Saint-Maximin an average match rating of 6.80 for his top flight performances, so the Magpies will be seeking a wide-man who is a more consistent menace in the final third of the pitch.

But Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to selling the former Nice man, who arrived at St James' Park in a deal worth £16.5million in 2019.

That is because Saint-Maximin still has three years remaining on his contract, which sees him pocket £93,000-per-week.