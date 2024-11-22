Newcastle United's pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi was set to spring back into action according to reports earlier in the week - but The Times journalist Martin Hardy has poured cold water on any potential move, stating that the Magpies' priorities 'will have changed' over the past three months.

Guehi was the subject of four bids from Newcastle in the summer after a superb EURO 2024 campaign with England, though no bid turned out to be fruitful. He's continued at the same pace this season, but with Newcastle set to welcome back some of their defensive stars, Hardy believes that a move may not be on the cards, despite reports suggesting they had renewed their interest.

Newcastle Priorities 'Have Changed' Over Guehi

The England centre-back may not be top of their transfer wishlist

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast on Wednesday, journalist Hardy claimed that Newcastle's priorities have focused away from the signing of Guehi - especially with Sven Botman set to return to full fitness at the turn of the year.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 990 =1st Goals 2 2nd Clearances Per Game 6 2nd Blocks Per Game 1.1 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.90 3rd

And Hardy also claimed that could tie in with Palace's reluctance to sell following their slow start to the Premier League campaign. He said:

"First of all, I'd be very surprised if Crystal Palace, who are in the middle of a real relegation fight, would be prepared to sell their captain for less than half of what they were offered a matter of months ago. "At the same time, Newcastle's priority from what I'm told, will have changed. They've got Sven Botman - who Eddie Howe thinks will be remembered as one of the great central defenders of the Premier League - he's not a million miles away from fitness. He could be back at the end of December or start of January. "They have PSR to really keep an eye on."

Newcastle have Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar all out of contract at the end of the season, which means Eddie Howe will need to bolster his centre-back options if the trio depart in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi came through Chelsea's academy but only made two appearances for the Blues.

Only Dan Burn, Botman and summer signing Lloyd Kelly will be on their books if that eventuality happens, and so Howe will need to improve upon that in the summer - and as such, a deal for 'superstar' Guehi could be left until then.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-11-24.