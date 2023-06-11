Newcastle United are among the list of Premier League clubs interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hungarian enjoyed an impressive campaign with the German outfit and could be the next marquee signing made at St James' Park under their new ownership.

Newcastle United news - Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai enjoyed another impressive season in Germany, registering a total of 23 goal contributions in 46 appearances for Leipzig this term, as per Transfermarkt.

As many fantastic talents have done in recent years, the 22-year-old first made a name for himself at Austrian club RB Salzburg - winning a total of four league titles during his time there.

Standing at 6'1", he is an unorthodox playmaker but still possesses fantastic ball control and agility in tight spaces. He is held in such high regard, that Hungary national team coach, Marco Rossi, previously described him as: "one of the top ten talents in Europe."

What did Rudy Galetti say about Dominik Szoboszlai and Newcastle?

Galetti revealed that Szoboszlai is "a main target" for the Magpies, although RB Leipzig will look to receive as much money as possible for the Hungarian.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti explained: "Dominic Szoboszlai is attracting the attention of some clubs in the Premier League. At the moment Chelsea, which are also monitoring the Ajax player Kudus, and especially Newcastle are among them.

"The Magpies are working to create an even more competitive team to better face with a Champions League and the Hungarian attacking midfielder represents the ideal profile, so we can consider Dominic a main target for them.

"Leipzig on their side want to monetize him as much as possible. Also considering there is a percentage to be given to Salzburg, and if not excluded that there may be a fierce race for him."

What would Dominik Szoboszlai bring to Newcastle?

Given that James Maddison is also being targeted by the Magpies, it is evident that Eddie Howe is looking for a creative midfielder to help his side unlock defences more consistently - and Szoboszlai would certainly provide that.

He has already proven this at Leipzig, having registered 13 assists this season and given his stature, he also appears to have the raw qualities needed to replicate that form in the Premier League. At just 22 years old, he is also likely to develop even more as he matures.

Szoboszlai would not be cheap, with SkySports reporting that his release clause at Leipzig is £61 million, but he would be a signing that helps Newcastle prepare for the strain of the Champions League nonetheless.