Highlights Newcastle United are actively looking for a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who has been banned for 10 months due to betting offences. They are scouting potential options from the Premier League and beyond.

Newcastle had signed Tonali for £55 million in the summer transfer window, but now they have to fill the void left by his absence. Tonali had been performing well for the team, with a rating of 6.53 in the Premier League.

Newcastle is likely to pursue a short-term loan move for a replacement midfielder due to financial constraints. They are currently finalizing their list of targets and will launch a transfer offensive early in the January window.

Newcastle United are starting to formulate a January plan to sign a Sandro Tonali replacement, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT what that looks like.

Summer signing Tonali has been handed an enforced spell on the sidelines because of a betting offence from his time as an AC Milan player, with the 23-year-old leaving behind a huge hole in Eddie Howe's side. Newcastle are believed to be eyeing up a January move for an extra midfielder, with the North East outfit currently scouting potential options from across the Premier League and beyond.

Newcastle eyeing up Tonali replacement already

When you splash £55 million on a brand new midfielder during the summer transfer window, the last thing you want is for them to incur a 10-month ban from football three months later. That is what has happened to Newcastle, with Tonali now set to miss the rest of the season due to long-standing betting offences.

It's presented Howe with an unwanted headache, not least because Tonali had slotted straight into the Newcastle starting-11 and was starting to prove his worth to the Toon Army. According to WhoScored statistics, Tonali had averaged a 6.53 rating in his Premier League outings for Newcastle, while netting a singular goal so far, which of course came during the opening day mauling of Aston Villa.

While the Tonali ban has thrown Howe and Co. into the midst of a crisis, the lack of proximity to the January transfer window has at least presented them with some time to source a replacement. And there are suggestions that Newcastle have already finalised their preferred plan of action for the winter market.

Asked about the current situation regarding Tonali at St. James' Park, transfer insider Jones admitted there was a feeling of frustration growing because of the now confirmed ban, but the reliable reporter insisted the club are looking to bring in a short-term replacement. Suggesting that because of financial worries it will likely be a loan move, Jones expects Newcastle to narrow down their list of targets in the coming weeks, before launching a transfer offensive early on in the January window:

“Ideally, Newcastle would want to do a loan, so that makes things a little bit more difficult because typically, you'd only be getting loan players that are out of favour elsewhere and they're not going to be on top of their game. “It's a really difficult one to walk around, but now we know the full implications of what we're looking at with Tonali then this will all step up and Newcastle's talks with agents will become more active and we'll start to see where we're looking at.”

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Five potential Tonali replacements for Newcastle to look at

The obvious pick commanding the headlines right now is the out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, who is reportedly open to leaving the Etihad Stadium in search of more game time. Phillips joined the Manchester-based outfit last summer for a fee of £42 million, but the midfield anchor has found minutes on the pitch hard to come by, with Newcastle mooted as his next destination.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a switch to St. James' Park would appeal to Phillips and it could provide him with a platform to resurrect his England career. The ex-Leeds United midfielder spoke openly during the recent international break about his desire to play regularly, not least because of the summer's European Championships.

However, if that doesn't prove to be a viable option for Newcastle, there are still plenty of other players on the market who could fill their Tonali void. One of those being Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are 'discussing' a potential move for the midfielder.

Elsewhere, reports from Italy have hinted Newcastle could decide on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, despite interest from Manchester United. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, with suggestions Newcastle might spring a move in January starting to grow.

Whereas long-time target Scott McTominay is also a possible option for the Magpies, despite his return to form in the Premier League for Man United. Howe's side had been interested during the recent summer transfer window, but a move to St. James' Park failed to materialise.

And finally, Chelsea star Andrey Santos is another name on their list, with reports suggesting a move to Newcastle could be made a reality in January, despite the Brazilian midfielder currently playing for Nottingham Forest. Santos hasn't featured much since joining the Premier League outfit on loan, meaning if he's recalled, Newcastle could snatch his services instead.