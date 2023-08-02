Highlights Newcastle United are expected to make more transfers before the end of the month, with potential exits also on the cards.

Ryan Fraser is likely to leave the club this summer, but offloading Matt Ritchie may prove more difficult

Update on Eddie Howe's interest in Southampton defender Tino Livramento

Newcastle United are expected to sanction more deals in the transfer window between now and the end of the month, while there will also be potential exits from St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe is looking to build a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League, with the Newcastle board having sanctioned two big-money deals already.

Former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the club, costing Newcastle a whopping £55 million in the process.

That was followed up by the shrewd signing of Harvey Barnes from recently relegated Leicester City, with the Englishman joining Newcastle as part of a £39 million deal.

It's taken Newcastle's spend close to the £100 million mark, with attentions in recent weeks having switched to selling players, as opposed to purchasing them.

That's been the case with Allan Saint-Maximin, who departed the Champions League outfit for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, with Newcastle pocketing a reported £23 million.

But, Saint-Maximin is unlikely to be the last comer or goer from St. James' Park this summer, with more movement expected on the transfer front.

Three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with updates on transfer matters at the north-east club, including the latest two expected departures and the club's interest in Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

Ryan Fraser

One name who isn't expected to be in the Newcastle squad for the new campaign is Ryan Fraser, with an exit edging closer and closer for the winger.

Fraser joined Newcastle in September 2020, putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal as part of his free transfer from the then Championship side Bournemouth.

The Scotsman has gone on to rack up 59 appearances for Newcastle, netting just the three times, while providing six assists for his teammates (via Transfermarkt).

A somewhat disappointing spell for the former Aberdeen youth player, who is now being linked with a departure from St. James' Park.

It comes after Fraser was frozen out of the Newcastle senior team last season, before being forced to finish the campaign with the under-21 side instead.

However, landing a permanent move away from the club could be difficult for Fraser, given he has two years remaining on his £41,000-per-week contract.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that Fraser will be handed an exit route from Newcastle this summer, with transfer insider Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT the 29-year-old is keen to leave.

On the wantaway star, Jones said: "Newcastle are very much open to Fraser leaving but he is one of those that just hasn’t been able to find a move that is suitable. I have not heard anything to suggest he’s going to be able to work his way back into the plans so I think at this stage it is fair to assume he will follow Saint-Maximin out the door."

Interest up until this point has been tentative, with second-tier duo Leeds United and Southampton having reportedly asked about the attacker (Sunday Mirror via Leeds Live).

The pair are rumoured to be plotting a move for Fraser, but only if existing players at the club are let go before the window shuts on September 1st.

Be that to Leeds, Southampton or another side, expect Fraser to leave the North East outfit this month, in search of regular game time.

Matt Ritchie's future

One reason Newcastle are so keen to offload players during the current transfer window is because of unwanted fresh Financial Fair Play concerns, which could hamper the club's ability to recruit new players in the market.

It was suggested earlier in the transfer window that Newcatle's spending may have to be capped at the £100 million mark, in order for them to meet the Premier League's financial regulations.

That's including the £25 million they're set to earn from a new sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian organisation Sela, along with the extra revenue generated after qualifying for the Champions League too.

As such, the two deals that have already seen Tonali and Barnes sign for Newcastle are likely to have used up the majority of their budget, meaning any further purchases may have to wait.

It's something that talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook hinted at during an interview with GIVEMESPORT, with the reliable reporter suggesting Newcastle's primary focus is now on balancing the books.

On the current state of play at St. James' Park and who might be sold this summer, Crook said: "Matt Ritchie is still on the payroll and he earns decent money up in the North East.

"It's difficult for clubs in the Championship, which you would probably say is his level now, to match the wages.

"So ultimately it will likely come down to those guys and whether they actually want to force a move, or stay and just pick up their money.

"That's a problem for Newcastle, because every penny counts. They were determined to get a fee for Karl Darlow, in order to have something positive on the balance sheet."

Tino Livramento

While it may sound like it's all doom and gloom for the top-four finishers, Newcastle fans will be hoping the club still add to their ranks before the window slams shut next month.

Of course, one of their main targets throughout the summer has been Tino Livramento, who impressed while in the Premier League with Southampton.

talkSPORT reporter Crook told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Newcastle were still pushing to get a deal for the right back across the line, despite Soutampton's reluctance to sell.

The radio and written journalist revealed Newcastle had been quoted an astonishing £50 million for Livramento's signature, something they weren't willing to match.

And it now appears interest could begin to cool, because of that hefty price tag being demanded by Southampton.

That's according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, who issued the latest Livramento update to GIVEMESPORT.

On the talented fullback, Taylor said: "I do think that's a difficult one to do at the moment if I'm being honest.

"Chelsea have a clause which dictates the higher the fee, the more profit Chelsea receive, so it's difficult for Southampton to agree to a sale at the moment with Newcastle, unless there is a big money offer.

"I think £30 million has been the figure being discussed, but I think Southampton would probably look for slightly more than that if possible, which I'm not sure Newcastle are willing to pay for a player that's going to be a backup option."