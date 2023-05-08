Newcastle United would have to pay an "astronomical" fee to sign reported target Neymar, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Neymar is said to want out of Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Newcastle one of the clubs linked to a shock swoop.

Newcastle United transfer news - Neymar

According to a report by Foot Mercato, the PSG chiefs have instructed Neymar's representatives to find him a new club ahead of a summer exit.

It's claimed by the French outlet that PSG are looking to get rid of Neymar for a second season in a row, having flirted with the idea this time last year.

Neymar, who joined the Parisian outfit in 2017 for £200 million, has endured a mixed time in the French capital, with a move away from PSG now looking likely.

As the rumour mill begins to heat up with potential destinations, Premier League money-bags Newcastle are one side now linked with the superstar.

According to 90min, Newcastle's owners see the Neymar deal as an opportunity to make a statement signing in the market, indicating their new-found influence on the European game.

The report suggests Newcastle are currently searching for a left-sided forward, with Neymar considered as a genuine option for the Magpies.

Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Neymar would be a "huge signing" for Newcastle, but the Sky Sports reporter has now questioned the finances behind the deal.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Neymar to Newcastle?

When quizzed on the possibility of Newcastle signing Neymar, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "On the one hand, yes, he’s a fantastic player. On the other hand, he's 31 years old now and his wages would be astronomical if he was to move. He’s still under contract as well, so would there be some sort of transfer fee involved in taking Neymar away from PSG?

"It looks like it's approaching that time where it's beginning to look untenable, simply because of what's happening at PSG just now with all those protests, even outside his house. I mean, you've got to have a little bit of sympathy for Neymar in that sense, because no one really deserves that. And what's he thinking? Is he now thinking, maybe this is the time to move."

Does Neymar to Newcastle make sense for all parties?

On the brink of qualification to the Champions League for the first time in two decades, it's difficult to argue with the work Eddie Howe has done since taking over in the North-East.

However, as demonstrated in their recent defeat to Arsenal, Newcastle still lack a cutting edge in front of goal, with the Magpies outperforming their opponents on expected goals, despite losing the match 2-0 (Fotmob).

With Neymar, Newcastle would be signing a player that boasts over 290 career goals, and one with experience at the highest table in European football.

Having won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, Neymar holds the experience that could be crucial for Newcastle in their European voyages next season, making a move - if financially viable - a sensible decision.