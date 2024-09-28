Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday lunchtime to make it two games without a win in the Premier League for the reigning champions - after Josko Gvardiol's sublime opener cancelled out Anthony Gordon's second-half penalty.

A slow start to proceedings saw shots fly straight at both goalkeepers from Harvey Barnes and Erling Haaland respectively, and with both clubs having pot-shots, it was always going to take something special to open the scoring.

That came from an unlikely source in Gvardiol. Some magic work from Jack Grealish saw him skip past Kieran Trippier and feed a wonderful through ball to the Croatian, who slid exquisitely past Nick Pope to give the visitors the lead. Newcastle only fashioned one chance in the first half, coming in the dying embers as Joelinton fired straight at compatriot Ederson - but the Brazilian was alert to his effort. It did show that Newcastle weren't out of the tie, and they reaped their rewards in the second half.

A timid game became physical and feisty when Grealish tussled with Sandro Tonali, and with St. James' Park's feathers ruffled, they were certainly out of their seats when Gordon burst through before being upended by Ederson in the area. He dusted himself off to dispatch the spot kick and from there, Newcastle were on the front foot.

Barnes struck an effort wide, Joelinton claimed for a penalty when Kyle Walker looked to have made contact but it was waved away, and floods of attacks came in from the home side as they looked to change the tide.

But chances were thick and thin from there, with substitutions being made to slow down the tempo - and barring one last Phil Foden effort as he came off the bench, both sides played out a draw in a result that Newcastle will be happy with and City will be ruing.

Newcastle Statistics Man City 4 Shots on target 6 3 Shots off target 4 38 Possession (%) 62 4 Yellow cards 4 14 Fouls 10 5 Corners 7

Match Highlights

Full highlights to follow later

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Nick Pope - 6/10

Had a tough week at Fulham last time out and almost suffered from a sloppy pass yet again. But Pope was a lot better today, as he always is when his side are under the cosh. You could fault his distribution, but his shot-stopping is still up there with some of the best in the league as he thwarted Haaland.

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

His first start of the season after falling behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order - and he took his chance with glee. He was always bombing forward to hurt City on the break, and was Newcastle's most dangerous man by far. He may be ageing, but he's incredibly key to how they play.

Related Why Kieran Trippier Was Wearing Odd Boots During Newcastle vs Man City The Newcastle star was spotted wearing one Adidas and one Puma boot in the early stages of the Premier League affair.

Fabian Schar - 7/10

Involved at the goalscoring end with a header that flashed wide on a counter-attack, but Schar has to be judged on his defending as a centre-back. And that went well - he was found out in a higher press against Fulham last time out, but he was much better today.

Dan Burn - 6/10

Stood his ground well in a battle with Haaland and kept him from scoring, which every other team has failed to do so far this season in the Premier League. Could have perhaps done more to prevent City's goal but it was a much better outing from the giant defender today.

Lewis Hall - 5/10

He's a top young talent, but Hall was just a little bit shaky today. Didn't have much to do against Silva and if he'd faced anyone a bit more direct, the youngster would have been in trouble.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Always looked to pick out the runs of the front three on the counter-attack and was extremely combative in the centre of the park. Picked up a yellow card for wiping out Ilkay Gundogan but beyond that, he was key in limiting City's midfield to pressing.

Related Anthony Gordon Agrees New Six-Year Newcastle Contract Anthony Gordon has agreed a brand new six-year contract with Newcastle United, and it won't contain a release clause according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Sandro Tonali - 6/10

It's clear to say that Howe trusts the Italian to marshall his midfield and he did that to a decent extent on Saturday lunchtime. He'll still take a bit of time to get used to the league, but the experience today against the reigning champions today will do him the world of good.

Joelinton - 6/10

Went close with Newcastle's first real chance of the game on the stroke of half-time. The Brazilian is rough and ready in the centre of the park and is always a nuisance to play against.

Jacob Murphy - 5/10

The winger got into some good positions, but he was just a little too rushed with his final ball. That quality on the right wing is something that Newcastle have been rumoured to be considering upgrading and Murphy did little to quell that.

Anthony Gordon - 7/10

An unnatural striker position for the winger today in the absence of Alexander Isak, and he did well. He's not blessed with physicality but he more than makes up for that in pace, which Ederson was found out with for the penalty, which he tucked away with aplomb.

Harvey Barnes - 5/10

He has been on fire with three goals in his last three games for Newcastle but he struggled today as Newcastle failed to mount any meaningful attacks. It's always tough against City, but he'll hope to get back to his best next week.

SUB - Joe Willock - 4/10

The first installment of a triple change. Came on for fresh legs but couldn't quite get going.

SUB - Sean Longstaff - 4/10

Replaced Tonali to keep the ball ticking in the centre of the park.

SUB - Tino Livramento - 4/10

Came on for the injured Trippier with 15 to play.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

The crazy Brazilian was back at it again after inviting pressure from Gordon with an audacious backheel that not many other keepers would have tried. He's an entertainer, but his boredom was understandable as he had little to do on Tyneside with Newcastle failing to test him until the last kick of the first half - and he was left stranded for the penalty.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Has taken a few pelters in recent weeks after some subdued performances, but the England international was good against Barnes and offered him quite little. But he was partly at fault for the penalty after he played Gordon onside.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Standard performance from the Portugal international. Had little to do in marking an out-and-out striker in Isak's absence, and he wasn't in the battle with Gordon with the speedster targeting Akanji instead.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Flashed a shot wide in the opening stages, but his ventures at dealing with Gordon were extremely impressive. The former Everton man is one of the quickest players in the division, but Akanji's positioning was first-class, and he used his body extremely well against the England international.

Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

The Croatian has more than found his Premier League groove and could well be the best left-back in the top-flight. His positioning is top-notch, and he's largely an unbeatable player out wide, as Murphy found out today. A superbly composed finish to top it off for the opener was sublime.

Rico Lewis - 6/10

Big job on his hands by filling in for the injured Rodri. The young, versatile star is a highly heralded player by Pep Guardiola, and he did well after being thrown into the deep end for one of the tougher away trips of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Overall, the German was very sloppy going forward as he played in the No. 8 role, but he fared well enough in central midfield in what was a very scrappy game at the best of times. Not his finest performance.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

There's more pressure on him in the centre of the park with Rodri being out for the long-term and he managed that quite well as the deep-lying playmaker. Obviously, he's not at the quality of the Spaniard, but he's a superb replacement for the time being.

Bernardo Silva - 5/10

Genuinely unnoticeable in the first half. The Portuguese star is famed for his versatility and ability to play anywhere in midfield or on the wing - but with Foden, Savinho and Jeremy Doku all on the bench, it may not have been the right move to start him out wide. One of his poorer performances in a City shirt.

Erling Haaland - 5/10

Some god awful touches and passes in the opening stages saw him struggle to get into the game in what was his worst outing of this season. Perhaps wasn't helped by a nasty cut to his ankle from Burn, but he could not find the target against the Magpies.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

City's best attacker on the day. The England international was impressive in his build-up and his assist to Gvardiol just after the half-hour mark was an example of that. He's slowly finding his way back into the starting XI after periods of being benched last campaign.

Related Man City's New North Stand Expansion: Opening Date, Latest Developments and More Manchester City are currently undergoing renovation works at the Etihad Stadium, which will increase the capacity to nearly 62,000.

SUB - Phil Foden - 5/10

Came on for Gundogan with over 20 minutes to play and fired a shot straight at Pope early on. He'll be gunning to start next week.

SUB - Jeremy Doku - 4/10

Introduced as City went more attacking but he couldn't quite influence the game the way he would have wanted.

SUB - Savinho - 4/10

Came on for Grealish in a double switch but again, it was too late for him to make anything count.

Man of the Match

Josko Gvardiol

Last summer's major signing was incredible for City in the second half of last season and it's been the exact same again from the RB Leipzig star in the current campaign.

Not only did he majorly impress in a defensive sense on the left-hand side - which he has fully made his own over the course of the past year - but the star has been impacting games in the final third.

His finish was in the ilk of one that a seasoned striker would produce, and even though the game finished in dropped points, he'll be over the moon that his goal did secure the draw, in a sense.