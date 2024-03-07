Highlights Newcastle interested in signing Ramsdale in the summer transfer window.

Ramsdale's future at Arsenal uncertain, with limited playing time under Arteta.

Newcastle and Chelsea showing interest in Ramsdale, with potential summer move expected.

Newcastle United could be interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he expects him to leave the Emirates Stadium, with Chelsea another side who could enter the race to secure his signature.

It's been an incredibly difficult season for Ramsdale who has been forced to get used to playing a squad role under Mikel Arteta. With David Raya signed in the summer and the expectation that the two goalkeepers would rotate throughout the campaign, it was difficult for Ramsdale to seek a departure before the season began.

Whether Ramsdale was promised regular minutes this term remains to be seen, but Arteta has rarely given him an opportunity to impress. With an international tournament with England approaching, Ramsdale's chances of making Gareth Southgate's squad have been hampered, and he might need to seek a new challenge in the summer in order to guarantee a place for his country in the future.

Newcastle could make a move for Aaron Ramsdale

Ahead of the January transfer window, reports suggested that Newcastle could make a move to bring Ramsdale to St James' Park. A move failed to materialise, and it was always going to be difficult to convince Arteta to allow him to depart in the middle of the campaign. The Magpies have been forced to endure a few issues this campaign between the sticks, so it's no surprise that Ramsdale was a target.

Aaron Ramsdale's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 37 5 62 0 0 2020/21 38 5 63 1 0 2021/22 34 12 39 1 0 2022/23 38 14 43 1 0 2023/24 5 2 4 0 0 Correct as of 05/03/2024

Considering Ramsdale, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Arteta, has been used to being the main man in goal for the last few years, so he's likely to be naturally disappointed by how this season has panned out. Eddie Howe and his recruitment team could look to take advantage, especially if they are able to offer him regular minutes.

Newcastle have utilised three different goalkeepers so far this term due to Nick Pope suffering an injury earlier in the campaign. When Pope is fit enough to return, he's likely to regain the number one shirt, but the Magpies could be looking to upgrade in the future. Although the difference in quality between Pope and Ramsdale is up for debate, the latter has shown to be more comfortable with his feet, which could be key for Howe if he wants to play a possession-based style.

Dean Jones - Newcastle have a level of interest in Ramsdale

Jones has suggested that Newcastle, alongside Chelsea, have a level of interest in Ramsdale and he would be surprised if the goalkeeper didn't end up leaving Arsenal this summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He's basically got a season ticket at the moment. That's not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He's been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have. He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest. I'd be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer."

With Newcastle struggling in midtable in the Premier League this season, question marks have surrounded Howe's future at St James' Park. The former Bournemouth manager did a superb job last term, helping guide the Magpies to the Champions League, but they've been unable to progress so far this campaign.

The North East outfit finished bottom of their Champions League group and currently sit in eighth place in the table. A win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend meant they climbed up to eighth from 10th. Despite their inconsistencies, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Howe has the backing of the Newcastle board. The respected reporter adds that if they were to make a change, they are likely to prioritise someone with Premier League experience.

