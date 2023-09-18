Highlights Newcastle's return to the Champions League sees them facing off against AC Milan, providing them with an opportunity to prove themselves against Europe's best.

Nick Pope, Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper, will make his Champions League debut and aims to solidify his claim for the England number one spot.

The team's lineup features key players such as Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, and Fabian Schar, who bring valuable experience and past European competition knowledge to the side.

After a two-decade wait, Newcastle will be back mixing it with the European elite in the 2023/24 Champions League. Enjoying a promising start to the new domestic campaign with victories over Aston Villa and Brentford, albeit sandwiching defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton, Eddie Howe's side are gradually gearing up for a shot at the continent's very best.

And Newcastle's return to the Champions League begins in the most glamorous of fashions on Tuesday evening when they travel to the San Siro to take on AC Milan, the second-most decorated side in the history of the European Cup. They're coming into the clash off the back of a crushing 5-1 defeat to bitter rivals Inter Milan on Saturday, so it'll be interesting to see what mood Rossoneri are in.

Taking in the latest team news, here's how we think Howe will line up his side for the first clash in Champions League Group F.

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

GK: Nick Pope

Just 14 months ago, Nick Pope was getting unceremoniously relegated with former club, Burnley. Fast-forward to the present day, and the 6'5 shot-stopper is about to make his Champions League debut in between the sticks for the Magpies. Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper will be hoping to further reinforce his claim for the England number one spot with first-class performances against Europe's crème de la crème. Pope was paramount in Newcastle's ascent and eventual top four finish last term, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process, and has started every game so far this season.

RB: Kieran Tripper

Arguably one of the most underrated signings in the Premier League in recent years, Kieran Trippier has spearheaded Newcastle's climb to the upper echelons of the footballing world. The England international played in all 38 league games last season, and led Newcastle out for the club's first domestic cup final in 24 years when they faced off against Manchester United. The right-back stalwart will add invaluable experience to this side as well as world-class deadliness from dead ball situations.

CB: Sven Botman

One of the most influential signings of the 2022/23 season, Sven Botman was a defensive titan last term, and immediately endeared himself to his new following. At just 23 years old, the towering centre-half still has years of development ahead of him, and is likely to attract interest from elsewhere in Europe if his performances keep improving. The Netherlands international does have Champions League football marked on his CV, having played in the preliminary stages with Lille, so his past knowledge will certainly come in handy.

CB: Fabian Schar

One of the unexpected victors of Howe coming in on Tyneside, the Swiss international has established himself as a mainstay under the current gaffer. He's featured in the Champions League's group stages before with FC Basel, and also made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2014. It was a long time ago now but experience handling the pressure of European competitions could be crucial at the back for Newcastle on Tuesday.

LB: Dan Burn

It feels a little risky to throw Lewis Hall in at the deep end while Matt Targett underwhelmed in his only start of the season - a 3-1 defeat to Brighton. That suggests Howe will decide not to disrupt his defence and keep Dan Burn in at left-back for the trip to the San Siro. AC Milan won't have seen too many left-backs like him before and while the towering defender can sometimes struggle against particularly pacy and tricky wingers, his sheer size will be useful at set pieces.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali was a major coup, and perhaps one of the best signings of the summer. A real statement of intent, the Italian stallion joined from the very club the Magpies are facing on Tuesday evening to the cost of £55 million. It was a seriously shrewd piece of business, and one that could have a particularly significant impact in this match. Howe will be hoping Tonali's insider knowledge of Milan's dressing room and playbook will pay off dividends here, provided Tonali overcomes an injury niggle that kept him benched on Saturday.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian is something of a fan favourite, and his fusion of technical ability and tenacity in the challenge is largely why. Guimaraes is a hard-working, no-nonsense midfielder whose capacity to dictate the tempo of a game is second to very few, and considering the high-quality nature of European football, his technical and tactical qualities could stand out even more on the biggest stage.

CM: Sean Longstaff

With Joelinton currently sidelined through injury, Sean Longstaff seems likely to take what would be the Brazilian's role in the starting XI. Elliot Anderson played well against Brentford on Saturday but at 20 years of age, two games in a matter of days feels like a big ask. In any case, Longstaff is a dependable option and adds some identity to the side as a former academy product.

RW: Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron or “Miggy” as Newcastle supporters affectionately call him is in the same bracket as Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes as fan favourite. The right-winger enjoyed a phenomenal season last term, bagging himself 16 G/A contributions to a run that would see the club that have persevered with him clinch a top four spot. The Paraguayan hasn't been as effective this time out, but his relentless energy in the press and speed on the counter could be a decisive factor away from home against a top side.

LW: Harvey Barnes

It wouldn't be too shocking to see Anthony Gordon get the nod on the left against Milan having been one of Newcastle's better players so far this season. But bearing in mind he's just 22 and played the full ninety minutes on Saturday, we're expecting Howe to rotate a little and start Harvey Barnes, having been taken off with a few minutes to spare in the win over Brentford. Barnes - who actually has one Champions League outing to his name already with Leicester City - has only been used sparingly since being signed in the summer, but this could be his chance to shine against a high-quality opponent. Gordon, meanwhile, can be subbed on at either flank as an impact sub.

ST: Alexander Isak

The Swede came to Newcastle with the weight of being the club's most expensive player ever, having signed for a fee of £63 million. After a slow start, in the most part due to injury, Isak quickly found his feet in the black and white stripes of Newcastle. He didn't make it off the bench on Saturday despite scoring twice already in the Premier League, which suggests Howe is saving him for Tuesday. Isak marks the third change from the side that bet the Bees 1-0.

