Newcastle United "admire" Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, O'Rourke thinks it'll be a difficult deal for the Magpies to do due to his current club's stance and interest from other outfits.

Newcastle transfer news — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are looking at Kvaratskhelia.

He's having a stunning season at Napoli, coming up with over 25 goal contributions in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side, according to Transfermarkt.

It's no surprise, then, that huge figures are being thrown around ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

According to Football Insider, Napoli believe the 22-year-old is worth £140m.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Newcastle?

While O'Rourke says Newcastle like the player, he thinks he's an individual PIF will struggle to sign this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Newcastle obviously do admire the player, but I think it'd be a tough one for them to do. Napoli are pretty confident that they can keep hold of him and you've got the likes of probably Real Madrid and Chelseas and Manchester Citys all looking at him. It's hard for maybe Newcastle to compete even with the finances that they have got on offer."

Will Newcastle sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

If Napoli's valuation really is £140m, then it's unlikely anyone will be signing the Georgian in the next transfer window.

While Kvaratskhelia has obviously performed exceptionally well this season, helping his side to climb to the top of Serie A and reach the Champions League quarter-finals, £140m is an incredible sum of money.

The former Dinamo Batumi man is still just 22 years of age and this is the first campaign in his career where he's made a real impact in a top European league. It'd be quite the investment and perhaps even a risky one.

From Kvaratskhelia's perspective, you suspect that he'd want to move to a Champions League club or one of Europe's elite sides.

Newcastle, of course, can still qualify for the competition next season, but if they don't, then any chance they had of signing the Napoli star will surely go up in smoke.

All in all, Kvaratskhelia is an incredibly gifted player. It's easy to see why Eddie Howe would want him at St James' Park. However, given all of the above, a move to Tyneside this summer just seems highly unlikely.