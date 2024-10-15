Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has put Premier League clubs on red alert as he continues to stall on signing a new contract at St James' Park, while demanding a significant increase in wages, according to talkSPORT.

The Swedish international has been in contract extension talks for several months, but has made little progress towards committing to the Magpies for the foreseeable future.

According to talkSPORT, Isak is demanding a pay package that would make him Newcastle’s top earner, as well as a release clause, in order to commit to the club long-term.

The 25-year-old is under contract at St James' Park until 2028 and, according to Capology, is only the joint-fourth highest earner in the squad, taking home £120,000 per week. The trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, and summer arrival Lloyd Kelly are believed to be on higher wages at the moment, while Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier earn as much as the Swede.

Isak’s stalled talks could soon pave the way for interested Premier League clubs to enter the race for the former Borussia Dortmund forward, including Arsenal, who reportedly have long-standing admiration for the striker.

Alexander Isak Contract Latest

Sweden international wants a pay increase

Isak, who fractured his toe during Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Wolves on 15 September, has so far struggled for both goals and fitness this term, scoring and assisting just once in the Premier League in 405 minutes of action under Eddie Howe.

The 25-year-old is a doubt for Newcastle’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, having missed the previous two Premier League games due to the setback.

Isak proved his worth to Howe’s side last season, scoring 21 goals in 30 Premier League appearances and assisting another two.

Alexander Isak Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 30 21 2 108 Champions League 5 1 0 313 FA Cup 4 2 0 166 EFL Cup 1 1 0 62

Plagued by injury problems, Newcastle have relied on Anthony Gordon up front in their last two Premier League games as Callum Wilson also remains sidelined with a lower back issue sustained in July.

The 32-year-old striker has recently been linked with a potential departure from St James' Park in January, as he has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, which expires in June 2025.

Newcastle To Reignite Guehi Interest

In the January transfer window

Newcastle could return for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the upcoming January transfer window after their efforts to sign the England international were denied two months ago, sources at GIVEMESPORT have revealed.

The Magpies attempted to sign the highly sought-after centre-back in August but were ultimately priced out of the move as Palace held out for £60m-plus for his departure late in the window.

However, sources close to Newcastle have revealed that the St James' Park outfit would be willing to bid for Guehi again, as Eddie Howe remains eager to land him after failing to do so in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-10-24.