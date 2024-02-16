Highlights Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is likely to miss the Magpies' upcoming match against AFC Bournemouth at St. James' Park due to a groin injury.

Isak has been out of action for the last two Premier League fixtures and has not played in February.

This is not the first time Isak has dealt with a groin issue this season, and his absence is a significant blow to the Tyneside outfit.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak will ‘probably’ miss out on Saturday’s visit of AFC Bournemouth to St. James’ Park, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Cherries, suffered at the Vitality Stadium in November 2023.

Isak has been out of action in Newcastle’s last two Premier League fixtures but is nearing a return to the pitch, though this weekend’s clash may come a week too soon.

The centre-forward has been a key player in the North East since his arrival on Tyneside in the summer of 2022, and his absence will come as a big blow to Howe’s side.

Isak’s troublesome groin injury

He hasn’t made an appearance in February

Isak has been absent for the last two-and-a-half games for Newcastle after going down with a groin issue shortly before half-time in the Magpies’ 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on 30th January. The 24-year-old was absent for fixtures against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest as he edges closer to a return to action.

It’s not the first time Isak has been on the sidelines with a groin issue during the 2023/24 season, having missed top-flight meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth last autumn. And he looks set to add another game to that ever-growing list of absences, with Howe confirming that Isak is unlikely to be involved during tomorrow’s game alongside Joe Willock (via Ben Dinnery):

“Alex [Isak] is probably not ready for the weekend, but he is very close and looking really good. I am really pleased with his progress. Like Alex, Joe [Willock] is very close too, he is knocking on the door - looking good, feeling much better. He is another huge player for us that we are desperate to get back.”

The Sweden international's strike partner, Callum Wilson, has also been ruled out and is set to undergo surgery on a pectoral muscle injury today. Isak has also been the subject of transfer speculation, with Newcastle looking to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that experienced players such as Kieran Trippier and Wilson are more likely to leave than Bruno Guimaraes and Isak. Having scored 24 goals and registered three assists in 52 Newcastle appearances, Isak has established himself as a key player for Howe’s side, and his absence will come as a huge blow.

Alexander Isak - stats compared to forwards across Europe's big five leagues Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.51 82 Pass completion rate 77.8% 87 Progressive passes 2.73 80 Progressive carries 2.59 86 Successful take-ons 1.81 90 Statistics according to FBref, correct as of 16-02-24

Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures

Isak will be hoping to be fit imminently

Following Bournemouth’s visit to St. James’ Park on Saturday, Newcastle face a critical run of fixtures that could dictate the likelihood of achieving European qualification this term. The Magpies travel to Arsenal on 24th February, having already got one over on Mikel Arteta’s side in November 2023, despatching the Gunners 1-0 on Tyneside.

A trip to Blackburn Rovers awaits on 27th February, with Newcastle aiming to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and come within one game of a return to Wembley. Clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Crystal Palace await before the March international break then follow.