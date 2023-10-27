Highlights Newcastle's defeat against Dortmund is not a cause for panic, as Eddie Howe remains level-headed and believes his side can learn from the game.

The injury to Alexander Isak is a concern for the team, highlighting potential issues with attacking depth in the squad.

Despite the setback, Newcastle is still confident in their ability to bounce back and secure a positive result in their upcoming away game against Dortmund.

Newcastle United lost their latest Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shared an update on how Eddie Howe will be feeling, discussing a major 'concern' from the defeat, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

There is little shame in losing to a European giant like Dortmund and Howe is unlikely to be overthinking the defeat. However, some concerns have emerged from the game which could highlight some key problems at St James' Park.

The North East club finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season, bringing Champions League football back to St James' Park. When the group-stage draw was made, Newcastle fans would have been petrified but excited at the prospect of facing Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan.

In their opening game, the Magpies faced Milan at San Siro, where Howe's side secured an impressive draw to kickstart their campaign. PSG were next to face the Premier League club, and Newcastle produced a shock 4-1 victory at St James' Park. Newcastle were starting to show they are capable of holding their own against some of the best sides in Europe.

Read More: Newcastle now have 'shortlist of Tonali replacements' at St James' ParkA defeat at home to Dortmund followed, with Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy suffering injuries during the game. Although seemingly a nightmare scenario after enduring their first defeat of the campaign in the Champions League, potentially having Isak and Murphy unavailable for a period of time has rubbed salt in the wounds.

The Magpies have a tough run of games approaching in three different competitions. After facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend, Newcastle travel to Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, as they seek revenge on the side who defeated them in the final at Wembley last term. Howe's men then host Arsenal in England's top flight, before travelling to Germany to play Dortmund once again.

Jacobs has suggested that Howe is the type of manager to stay level-headed after a defeat and will feel that his side can learn a lot from the Dortmund game. The journalist adds that, however, the injury to Isak will be a concern, but in terms of the result, Newcastle won't panic and can bounce back when they face the German side away from home in their next European game. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"It was probably a mixture of Dortmund being above par, and Newcastle being below par and by the finest of margins, therefore, they lost that game. They also lost Alexander Isak to injury, which will be a concern. But Eddie Howe is always quite level-headed and I think that he will still feel like his side can learn from that, and it'll benefit Newcastle in many ways to go from playing Dortmund at home to immediately playing them away, because it will be fresh in the memory. It wouldn't remotely surprise me if Newcastle, who are a very good team away from home, ended up getting something away at Dortmund and in such a tight group, they'll need to now, if they're going to qualify for the knockout stage. But I think yeah, Newcastle will be very level-headed about the loss, there will be no sort of panic stations. Everyone's aware that this is a tough group. It's just sort of disappointing because that Dortmund game at home was almost like a cup final, because if Newcastle had won it, they'd have been on seven points and, in likelihood, on the cusp of finishing second at the bare minimum."

Isak's injury highlights a concern for Eddie Howe

Although the Magpies have Callum Wilson to come in and deputise in Isak's absence, there could be a bit of a worry in terms of their attacking depth. The England international has suffered from regular injuries during his time at Newcastle, most notably a recurring hamstring problem, per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United Premier League Stats Wilson v Isak Wilson Isak Average Rating 6.80 7.06 Goals 5 6 Assists 0 0 Shots Per Game 2.1 2.3 Dribbles Per Game 0.8 1.5 All stats according to WhoScored

If Wilson suffers another setback, alongside Isak being sidelined, then Howe will be forced to utilise someone in an unfamiliar centre-forward role, with no other senior strikers at the club. The Newcastle boss admitted after the Dortmund game that although the injury wasn't serious, it's enough to keep him out for their game against Wolves.