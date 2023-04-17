Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin “could well leave” St. James’ Park in the upcoming summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has struggled for a regular run of games in Eddie Howe’s side this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin has been receiving treatment in France for a hamstring issue hindering his game time throughout the campaign.

When speaking about the latest on the winger’s potential return to the starting XI, Howe told the media (via The Shields Gazette): “I think we said at the time I don’t think it’s a serious injury. He’s away getting treatment at the moment. He’s not with us. Hopefully, at some stage next week, he’ll come back and be available very soon.”

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in March that Saint-Maximin’s future on Tyneside was uncertain, stating: “We don't know whether he's staying or going in the summer.”

And Jones believes that the £93,000 per-week earner is unlikely to stick around at St. James’ Park next season.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Saint-Maximin?

When asked what the future holds for Saint-Maximin at Newcastle, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Allan Saint-Maximin is unlikely to be there.

“We've talked about this before quite a lot. Nothing has changed, but they're looking to level up the team.

“Also, how Saint-Maximin’s contract works regarding wages and appearances makes him more vulnerable to a sale. That’s my understanding of the situation. So, I think that he could well leave.”

How has Saint-Maximin performed for Newcastle this season?

Fitness issues have been central to Saint-Maximin’s struggles this season, coupled with the form of attackers such as Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak.

The £16m signing has played in just 37% of available Premier League minutes this term, hitting the back of the net once whilst laying on five assists for his teammates in 20 appearances, indicating that he can still be productive in front of goal despite his lack of minutes.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.85 for his displays in the top flight ranks him as the eighth-best-performing player in Howe’s squad this term, an impressive feat given he has seen just 998 minutes of action.

The 5 foot 8 speedster compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues and the Champions League and Europa League for successful take-ons (4.16) and top 3% for progressive carries per 90 minutes (6.05) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

But at just 26, Saint-Maximin may feel that he has more to offer and could look to depart St. James’ Park in a bid to become a regular starter elsewhere.