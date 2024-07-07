Highlights Reports suggest Newcastle offered Liverpool Anthony Gordon last week ahead of the PSR deadline.

Talks broke down due to the gap in valuations and Newcastle’s desire to sign Jarell Quansah.

It has been claimed Newcastle now view Gordon as ‘untouchable’ this summer.

Newcastle United view winger Anthony Gordon as ‘untouchable’ this summer, despite links with Liverpool prior to last month’s PSR deadline, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies found themselves in a precarious position last week and needed to make sales in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and avoid any potential points deduction. They did so by selling academy product Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh, who was on loan at Feyenoord last season, to Brighton.

Liverpool, on the other hand, begin a new era under head coach Arne Slot this summer. The Dutchman faced the media for the first time on Friday morning alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes. Both will be tasked with building on the foundations and success laid by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Gordon Viewed as ‘Untouchable’

Liverpool were reportedly offered the player

Shock news emerged last week, courtesy of the Daily Mail, that Newcastle had offered Gordon to Liverpool in a bid to solve their PSR problems. Liverpool, who do hold an interest in the player, were initially open to a move but talks reportedly broke down due to the significant gap in valuations and Newcastle’s desire for Jarell Quansah to be included in any potential deal.

Newcastle instead opted to sell fringe players and deals for Anderson and Minteh got over the line before the deadline. To resolve their financial problems without selling any of their big hitters will be seen as a positive at St James’ Park.

However, they now face a problem, with The Telegraph claiming over the weekend that Gordon’s head has been turned by the proposed return to Merseyside. Jacobs says if the Merseyside club are to land their former academy player - who has 'electric pace' - they will need to match their high valuation.

The journalist told GiveMeSport:

“As soon as the Anderson and Minteh deals happened, the door was shut. Now Newcastle view Gordon as near untouchable. So, the only way the Liverpool move will happen is if they meet the £100million valuation. “Liverpool sources had always indicated, long before the deadline, that as much as they liked the player, they were not prepared to do that. I think Gordon will come back from the Euros and have to put his head down and focus on Newcastle. “I think we should say as well, as much as Liverpool is indeed a move that Gordon would relish, he's not unhappy at Newcastle, either.”

Liverpool ‘Lose out’ on Target

The Reds left it too late

Reported Liverpool target Mars Wieffer joined Premier League rivals Brighton this week after rumours leading up to the deal suggested he was indeed set for a move to the south coast outfit.

However, rumours emerged from the Netherlands that Liverpool made a last ditch attempt to hijack the move. According to De Telegraaf, the Reds made ‘frantic’ efforts to sign Wieffer, but acted too late.

Mars Wieffer 2023/24 stats for Feyenoord in all competitions Stat: Appearances 42 Goals 6 Assists 4 Minutes played 3,720

Feyenoord already had a verbal agreement with Brighton for the £30million move. The 24-year-old joined the Eredivisie club from rivals Excelsior in 2022, having previously represented FC Twente as a youngster.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.