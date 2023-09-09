Highlights Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has been impressed with Antony Gordon this season.

The winger has already bagged a goal and assists this term.

While Gordon has been performing well, there's no guarantee he will keep his place in the starting lineup as Eddie Howe may rotate his options, especially with a Champions League campaign ahead.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon’s return to training after the U21 Euros “says a lot about his character”, as Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie tells GIVEMESPORT about the star’s positive attitude at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe hopes to see an upturn in form from his Magpies outfit when they return to action following the season’s first international break.

Newcastle news – Anthony Gordon

After signing for Newcastle for £45m from Everton in January, Gordon didn’t make the immediate impact many hoped he would on Tyneside. Last season, the 22-year-old winger bagged just one goal in the club’s final Premier League fixture in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in May that Newcastle had no regrets over signing Gordon in the new year and suggested there could be a plan to get him where he needed to be.

The 16-cap England U21 international headed to the U21 Euros in the off-season and made a name for himself against some of the continent’s best young talent, helping steer Lee Carsley’s side to victory. The winger also earned himself the Player of the Tournament award, hitting the back of the net twice and registering one assist in Romania and Georgia.

Gordon must have impressed Howe and Jason Tindall on his return to training, having been selected in the Magpies’ early season fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion. The Liverpool-born star has hit the ground running this term, providing an assist in Newcastle’s 5-1 demolition of Villa before bagging a goal in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon vs Newcastle's squad 2023/24 Output Rank Goals 1 =3rd Assists 1 =1st Key passes per game 1.3 3rd Shots per game 2 =2nd Dribbles per game 1.5 3rd All stats according to WhoScored

What has Downie said about Newcastle and Gordon?

Speaking about Gordon’s impressive form, Downie reveals that the Everton academy product wanted to return to training after just four days off following the U21 Euros this summer and suggests this says “a lot about his character.” The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“I spoke to him in the summer out in Philadelphia, and he said that the information that he had to take on in training and pack texts from Howe when he arrived was overwhelming. He said the amount of information to take on was reflected in his performances. He wasn't entirely sure what his role was within the team, and he wasn't, in his words, Howe fit. But he is now Howe fit. He played a starring role for England at the U21 Euros and won Player of the Tournament. He said he only had four days off before returning for pre-season training. The manager offered him longer off but he said, ‘No, I just want to come back, and I don't want to be behind the rest of them.’ So, he's essentially just played the whole way through the summer, which says a lot about his character and how much he wants to succeed.”

How do Gordon’s early-season performances compare with his teammates?

Gordon has started the season impressively compared with his fellow Newcastle wingers, and there is no reason why he should be dropped for the Magpies’ meeting with Brentford after the international break. The England U21 star has the best pass completion rate out of himself, Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes this season, ranking at a percentage of 88.5%, according to FBref.

Gordon has produced ten shot-creating actions in the first four games of the campaign at a rate of 3.18 per 90 minutes, ranking him second behind Barnes, who totals 3.83 per game. However, his work rate makes him stand out from Newcastle’s alternative options out wide, making six tackles already this season, compared to Almiron’s three. Gordon’s strike against Liverpool means he’s level with Barnes at the top of the goalscoring charts for Newcastle’s wingers this season, with Almiron yet to find the back of the net.

Will Gordon keep his place in Howe’s side?

Having earned just three points from a possible 12, Newcastle will be disappointed with how they have begun the season, with the club aspiring to repeat last season’s top-four finish. However, Gordon has been a shining light in some poor displays from the Tyneside outfit and could feel disappointed to see himself dropped for upcoming fixtures against Brentford and AC Milan.

But Howe must keep his side fresh with a Champions League campaign afoot and could rotate his options against Brentford in preparation for the Toon Army’s trip to the San Siro three days later. Therefore, nobody is guaranteed a starting role in this Newcastle side, but Gordon has started to pay back that hefty £45m transfer fee on his return to St. James’ Park.