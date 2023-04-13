Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon’s frustrated reaction to being substituted by manager Eddie Howe is unlikely to go any further, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old was replaced in the final embers of the St. James’ Park outfit’s 2-1 victory at Brentford last week.

Newcastle news – Anthony Gordon

Having been 1-0 down at half-time at the Gtech Community Stadium, Howe decided he needed a tactical re-think, bringing Gordon and Callum Wilson on for the beginning of the second period.

The changes worked a treat as the Magpies turned the game on its head with a David Raya own goal and an Alexander Isak strike securing three points for the European chasing side.

In stoppage time, Howe took Gordon off for Matt Ritchie to run the clock down and secure a valuable win, something which the winger visibly displayed his anger to his manager about.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the £45m signing’s reaction “doesn’t look good” but also states that incidents of a similar nature can occur on training pitches every day.

And the journalist doesn’t believe that “much will come” on the back of last weekend’s incident, with the duo set to put the disturbance behind them.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Gordon?

Reacting to Gordon’s frustrations with Howe’s decision, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's just that we saw this flash point, and we think, ‘Oh my goodness, how can he stay in the team? Are they going to sell him in the summer?’

“It's not quite as cut and dry as that. Anthony Gordon is a good player, and Eddie Howe is a very level-headed man.

“I doubt that much will come on the back of this.”

How has Gordon performed during his time at Newcastle?

Having secured a move from hometown club Everton to Newcastle in the January transfer window, Gordon has struggled to nail down a place in Howe’s starting XI.

The England U21 international has made just seven appearances for the Magpies, totalling 255 minutes worth of Premier League action, and is yet to either score or provide an assist for the north east outfit.

The wide man had bagged three goals in 18 appearances for Everton this term before his January switch to Tyneside, indicating that he is not necessarily a prolific producer of goals as it is.

However, the 6 foot star is willing to put the hard yards in for his side, ranking in the top 3% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for tackles per 90 minutes (2.43) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Gordon will surely face internal repercussions for his actions towards Howe in last weekend’s victory.

But it’s an incident that the winger, manager and club will look to put behind them as they look to secure Champions League football at St. James’ Park.