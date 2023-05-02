Newcastle United don’t regret signing forward Anthony Gordon at St. James’ Park during the January transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe added the wide man to his Magpies squad during the winter market as he looks to secure Champions League football on Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news – Anthony Gordon

Newcastle confirmed the signing of Gordon from boyhood club Everton towards the end of the January transfer window in a deal worth £40m.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season at Goodison Park last term, piquing the attention of multiple Premier League suitors, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Magpies eventually secured his signature, with the 22-year-old looking to establish himself as a regular on Tyneside.

But the England U21 international has struggled to nail down a regular place in the side and was hooked off by Howe at half-time in Newcastle’s 3-1 Premier League victory over basement side Southampton on Sunday.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gordon’s fitness wasn’t up to standard on his arrival at St. James’ Park.

Despite his initial struggles, Jones hasn’t sensed any “real regrets” over splashing out to secure his services in January.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Gordon?

When asked if Gordon could benefit from a full pre-season under Howe, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I had reservations about the signing when he joined Newcastle, but I haven’t sensed any real regrets about doing the deal around the club.

“With Eddie Howe, I imagine there's a plan to get him where he needs to be.

“I think that's one of the good things the Newcastle board have here. They have a level-headed, calm, nice manager who won’t say anything silly in press conferences or after games.

“He's a good guy that will sit down and try to talk calmly to Anthony Gordon.”

What next for Gordon?

Given Newcastle and PIF splashed out £45m to attain his services at St. James’ Park, Howe may remain patient with Gordon in an attempt to get him up to speed in the North-East.

The Liverpool-born star hasn’t provided a single goal or assist in his 11 appearances for the Magpies, though he hit the back of the net three times in his 18 outings for Everton this term.

But the 6 foot talent does put in the hard yards for his team on the pitch, as shown by the fact he ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for tackles (2.58) and top 3% for blocks per 90 minutes (1.64) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

There’s undoubtedly a high amount of potential yet to be harnessed from Gordon, but a full pre-season to regain his fitness and refocus his mind could make all the difference for the wide man as he looks to make an impression at St. James’ Park.