Newcastle United have already shaken off the sudden departure of former sporting director Dan Ashworth after he moved to Manchester United earlier in the week - with the Magpies appointing former Monaco transfer guru Paul Mitchell as his replacement.

The Tyneside outfit were shocked to learn in February that Ashworth was interested in a move to Old Trafford, and after he agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, he was put on gardening leave. After going back and forth over a compensation that they could both agree upon, it has only been this week that has finally seen a deal completed, leaving Eddie Howe's men with the need to bring in a new man to oversee their recruitment for the summer. And they have decided on Mitchell, with the Magpies swiftly appointing the ex-Monaco man to the helm as their transfer window looks to get underway.

Mitchell Appointed as Newcastle Sporting Director

The Magpies have not wasted any time in finding a replacement

Speaking on the club's official website following his announcement, Mitchell spoke of his 'immense pride' at joining the Magpies - labelling the decision to move to the north east 'an easy one'. He said:

"It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director. "I've seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one. "I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."

With a host of deals to sort out this summer in both an incoming and outgoing sense - let alone the cash that is sat waiting for Mitchell to spend from the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson last week, which totalled around £68million - there is plenty to do in the north east for Mitchell, who has previously spent time in English football before he made his way to France.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Elliot Anderson, at £35million, represents Newcastle United's most expensive departure in their history - slightly ahead of Andy Carroll.

The Magpies are thought to be after a right-sided forward and a new centre-back in the transfer window, and with a plethora of cash to spend on potential incomings, there is every chance that the right additions could drag the club to the Champions League spots once again after only finishing seventh in the Premier League table last season.

The sporting director is responsible for the rise of two clubs

Mitchell had a decent career in the lower leagues of the professional English pyramid, registering 162 games in the EFL before retiring at the age of just 27 due to injury.

Joining former club MK Dons as their Head of Recruitment, he was swiftly recruited by Southampton as they were promoted to the Premier League in 2013; with Mitchell securing the likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Steven Davis to name but a few.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 85 4th Goals conceded 62 =10th xG 83.98 4th

However, it is his time at Tottenham Hotspur that he will most fondly be remembered for in England so far. Following Mauricio Pochettino to north London, he signed stars such as Dele Alli, Son Heung-min - who remains at Tottenham to this day - and Kieran Trippier, who he will link up with again on Tyneside.

He left in 2018 for RB Leipzig, and moved to Monaco in 2020 - though he will now return to his homeland to try to drag Newcastle into the top four once again after missing out last season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.