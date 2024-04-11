Highlights Newcastle United's young talent like Lewis Miley shows the club's promising future.

The Magpies are eyeing a move for Schalke 17-year-old Assan Ouedraogo, but face competition from top European teams.

Ouedraogo, who has been dubbed the 'German Paul Pogba,' has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs previously.

Newcastle United are becoming a hotbed for young talent, proven by their own 17-year-old prodigy Lewis Miley. The midfielder has broken into the first team this season, making 17 appearances before being sidelined with his current back injury.

It looks set to be an exciting summer transfer window for teams across the Premier League. Established talent will be on the move, as well as some of the most talented young prospects in Europe, just like Miley. The Magpies might soon be able to add another standout 17-year-old midfielder to their ranks. Sky in Germany say the club are keen on Schalke's Assan Ouedraogo. It will not be easy, though, as they face stiff competition from teams like RB Leipzig, AS Roma, Frankfurt and Atalanta.

Newcastle Eyeing Schalke Hotshot Assan Ouedraogo

The midfielder is attracting interest from across Europe, including Newcastle and Bayern Munich

Newcastle are one of seven clubs interested in the teenager, who turns 18 in May. He is a regular in the 2. Bundesliga, the second division of Germany, where Schalke now find themselves after a fall from grace in recent years. He's made 14 appearances, scoring twice and assisting another two.

Sky German reporter Florian Plettenberg has the latest on his potential move, posting on X: "FC Bayern are still willing to sign Assan Ouedraogo! The 17 y/o midfielder from Schalke 04 still has a contract offer from Bayern on the table until 2029.

"The problem from the player's perspective: Bayern haven't found a new coach yet. Ouedraogo wouldn't have certainty that the new coach would want him if he were to accept at this time. That makes it difficult.

He added: "Therefore, other clubs are continuing to pursue him: Leipzig, Frankfurt, Atalanta Bergamo, AS Roma and Newcastle."

Assan Ouedraogo stats for 2023-24 Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 730

He Has Been Compared to Paul Pogba

The Liverpool Echo note that Ouedraogo, who has previously been linked with the Reds, has previously been dubbed the 'German Paul Pogba', earning on-field comparisons to the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder while Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig said on X that the youngster has a "huge future" ahead of him.

That's big praise for the youngster, who has not yet played in one of Europe's top leagues. While it's likely a crafty tag used to drum up interest in the media, it's one that's made other teams sit up and take note of the talented teen.

Everton and Brighton are the other Premier League clubs, as well as Newcastle and Liverpool, to have been linked with the teen in the recent past. He's said to have a €20m release clause, though that is significantly cheaper for clubs in the Bundesliga.

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-04-24.