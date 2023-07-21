Newcastle United have several members of staff working on deals at the moment, and they could now win the race to sign a new defender, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Newcastle will need reinforcements to build on their impressive season.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

So far, Newcastle have confirmed the signing of former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, who will undoubtedly add more quality and depth to Eddie Howe's squad.

The Magpies finished in the top four last campaign, meaning Howe will need a deeper squad in order to compete in an extra competition.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle's owners are showing a lot of ambition this summer and are going to be a serious threat in the transfer market.

Although the North East club performed exceptionally last season, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have all strengthened this summer, so Newcastle won't want to be left behind.

Newcastle's starting XI last term was strong enough to compete for European competitions, but their depth could be a concern for Howe.

Most of the teams fighting at the top of the Premier League have immense quality throughout the squad, not just in the 11 players on the pitch.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle have multiple members of staff working on deals at one time.

The journalist also claimed that they are now in a position where they can win the race for Axel Disasi, who could cost up to £43m, with Newcastle keen on the defender, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'd say if they were to go ahead with that it's probably because of value for money. It's not cheap, but probably in terms of his expected wage combined with his potential to raise his levels, probably gives him an edge that they aren't going to get elsewhere in the market.

"At the moment, Newcastle have several different people that work on opening up deals initially, and then that negotiation opens to a wider audience inside the club.

"So this is one that is in the early stages of that process. As I say, he's a player that a lot of Premier League clubs have been looking at, but Newcastle are in a position where they can make a sudden sprint and win the race if they want to."

What's next for Newcastle United?

As mentioned, Newcastle will need to bring in new faces in order to continue competing at the top of the Premier League, whilst also making an impact in Europe.

Disasi could be a good option for the club - he's previously been described as a 'complete' defender.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are optimistic about signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk has also informed GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies are open to signing Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby.

It appears that Newcastle are looking to strengthen in attacking areas as they prepare for another push for the top four.