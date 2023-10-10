Highlights Newcastle United's youth squad is filled with promising players, including Alex Murphy, Joe White, Garang Kuol, and Yankuba Minteh.

Murphy, a 19-year-old defender, has the potential to make a breakthrough into the first-team squad in the coming years.

Joe White, an attacking midfielder, has struggled while out on loan but still has the support of manager Eddie Howe and the potential to develop further.

Newcastle United are flying high at the moment following a recent 4-1 Champions League victory over PSG after achieving their first top four Premier League finish since the 2002/03 season. Within the squad are a number of young players to have come through the youth ranks including Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, who are representing the youth set-up extremely well.

It has been quite a long time since a player came through the ranks on Tyneside before going on to have a wonderful career, with Peter Beardsley and Paul Gascoigne being the most notable examples of players to have done so. The former had a long career that saw him spend time at both Merseyside clubs as well as having multiple spells with Newcastle. Gascoigne spent the best years of his career at Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers before returning to England with Newcastle's rivals, Middlesbrough.

Newcastle's Under-21 side are struggling at the start of the new season in Premier League 2 as they sit in 21st place after managing only one win from six league games so far. Despite this, there is still a vast array of talent on show within the youth ranks of the Geordie side and we have take a look at the best prospects hoping to make a breakthrough to the first-team squad in the coming years.

Newcastle United Under-21s Results

Date Result 13/08/23 Newcastle 5-3 Southampton 19/08/23 Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 25/08/23 Reading 1-0 Newcastle 02/09/23 Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City 23/09/23 Brighton 1-1 Newcastle 29/09/23 Newcastle 1-1 Nottingham Forest

5 Alex Murphy

The Irish centre-back will have a lot of work to do to force a way into Eddie Howe's first-team plans in the coming years with Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamal Lascelles all unlikely to be moved in the pecking order for a good few seasons. Murphy has played four of the Under-21 side's league games at the start of the 2023/24 season showing how important he is to the youth squad at the moment.

At 19-years-old, the defender has time on his hands before he would be expected to step into a senior role and make a significant contribution. A lot of the time, defenders are held back more at a young age in comparison to attacking players due to the importance of the position, particularly at the heart of the back line. Murphy could well make a case to be involved in domestic cup matches over the coming years in order to gauge his suitability to Howe's style of play.

4 Joe White

White made a move from the Carlisle youth team to Newcastle in 2016, aged 14, before spending five years in the youth side. White has still yet to make a first-team appearance at the age of 21, although he has spent the past two years out on loan in the lower leagues in England. Previous loan spells at both Hartlepool and Exeter City have proved to be difficult for the attacking midfielder in terms of getting goals and assist as White registered neither suring these spells.

Not too long ago, the decision was almost made to allow the Englishman to leave on a free transfer before Howe stepped in to keep White within the fold with the Magpies. He is currently out on loan again and has started the 2023/24 season in more fruitful fashion with a goal from his opening six games. It is sometimes a case of a player developing at a slightly younger age, and the faith of his manager suggests this could be the case here.

3 Garang Kuol

Howe's team requires very energetic and all-action wingers as shown by the successes of Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon in particular in recent times. Kuol will need to make sure he can handle the intensity and how much work will be expected of him in these vital positions going forward.

Kuol spent time on loan at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and has technically never played for the Newcastle youth team, although he was brought in as a 17-year-old with a view to being a senior player in the future. It is a promising sign that teams are interested enough to sanction a loan move for the Australian forward, although his spell in Scotland was far from successful as he was limited to sparing substitute appearances. While he was back playing in Australia, Kuol was given a run-out in the league's all-star team against Barcelona, and it's fair to say he left an impression on Spain legend Xavi.

Dwight Yorke told me he was 16 or 17... it was a big surprise. He was very fast and we conceded two or three chances because of him. He's a great player and he has a great future, he is a talent that is obvious.

Indeed, his performance was further hailed by former Scotland U21 midfielder Nick Montgomery, who was coaching Kulo's Central Coast Mariners at the time.

I put Garang in the first team midway through last season, and he was soon creating havoc against opposition defences in the A-League. Then an A-League All Stars team managed by Dwight Yorke played Barcelona last May. Garang came off the bench for them with 30 minutes remaining and just completely ripped Barca to shreds. He literally ran past the whole team about three times and should have scored. Everyone just went, ‘Wow, this kid is unbelievable’ — including Xavi.

2 Yankuba Minteh

Minteh is the only player in this list to have Champions League experience, having played in both of Feyenoord's two group stage games in the competition so far in the 2023/24 season while on loan from the Magpies. A substantial fee was paid for the young winger in the summer transfer window to fend off any competition for his signature.

He is another player to have never played for the Under-21 team and Minteh is unlikely to ever be put into the youth system now due to his experience of playing European football and in a top performing Eredivisie team. Three goals and an assist from eight games represents a strong start to his career in the Netherlands.

1 Lewis Miley

The 17-year-old has recently made his competitive debut for the club in the EFL Cup against Manchester City which goes a long way to show the confidence the management team have in the young man. Miley played a lot for the Under-18 team with 32 appearances in which the midfielder managed to grab four goals and three assists. He has represented England at both Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Being born in Gateshead, Miley looks likely to be the next hometown hero in the Newcastle side, following in the footsteps of the aforementioned Gascoigne. If he goes on to have even a fraction of the career of Gascoigne. He will go down as a legend at the club.

Being the only player on the list to have made a competitive start for the Magpies, he is certainly the most likely player to go on to have success within the team. It remains to be seen what direction the club goes in as their success grows and bigger name stars are attracted to be a part of the project. Manchester City have seen youth players shipped out instead of being given an opportunity to show their quality, and Newcastle could doon see this become the case.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.