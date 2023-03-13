Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is not expected to be fit for the Magpies' next Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, injury analyst Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

Dinnery says Gordon has sustained ligament damage and doesn't think he will be ready to play again until after the international break.

Newcastle injury news — Anthony Gordon

Gordon picked up an ankle injury from a heavy tackle in Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.

It saw him sidelined for his side's 2-1 win against Wolves at St James' Park over the weekend.

"It was a strange one because after the [Manchester City] game there was no sign of an injury, but it was one of those that got worse," his manager Eddie Howe was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

"On the day of the game, it was a tackle. He came in and had it scanned, hoping we could get away with it and he would be all right. But unfortunately not."

What has Ben Dinnery said about Anthony Gordon's injury?

Dinnery is not expecting to see Gordon until after the international break.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Injuries sometimes that seemed like nothing tend to evolve in moving and that's very much the case with Anthony Gordon. He came off at Manchester City after picking up a bit of an ankle problem and being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge — didn't look to be anything too serious.

"There was a bit of reaction, a little bit of inflammation in and around that joint, had that scanned. Now, unfortunately, there is damage. There is a little bit of ligament damage and certainly we're not expecting to see him this Friday. We'll see how the ankle responds to treatment over the international break."

How has Anthony Gordon performed at Newcastle?

Gordon arrived at Newcastle from Everton in January for big money, with BBC Sport claiming that the deal to bring him to St James' Park could rise to £45m.

The 22-year-old, who's earning £60,000 a week at the Magpies, according to Capology, is yet to score for his new side. However, it's early days and he's mostly been used off the bench by Howe so far.

Going forward, though, Newcastle will be expecting a lot from Gordon. He's a player with Premier League experience and someone the Tyneside club have spent a lot of money on.