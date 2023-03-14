Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is expected to sign a new deal at St. James’ Park, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been a huge part in the success of Eddie Howe’s tenure on Tyneside over the past 12 months.

Newcastle contract news – Bruno Guimaraes

As per The Telegraph, Newcastle are likely offer Guimaraes a new long-term contract that will make him one of the highest-paid players at St. James' Park, with the midfielder unlikely to agitate for a move away from Tyneside this summer.

However, same publication says that the £120,000 per-week earner's future is currently unclear despite the potential of a new deal, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid all interested in the £40m signing’s services.

Jones has previously stated in his column for GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are hoping for a quick agreement with the former Lyon star as they look towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

And the journalist thinks it would take a “massive offer” to encourage the Magpies to part ways with their prized asset.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Guimaraes?

When asked about Newcastle’s talks with Guimaraes, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They are trying to tie him to this deal and I expect it to happen. I don't think he’ll be leaving the club this summer.

“I think it would take a massive offer to convince Newcastle to sell and to turn his head at this stage of this project.”

How has Guimaraes played for Newcastle?

Guimaraes has been one of the catalysts for the upturn in Newcastle’s fortunes since he arrived at St. James’ Park in 2021.

The ten-cap Brazil international has hit the back of the net nine times and provided four assists in 44 appearances for the Toon, a hugely impressive tally for the box-to-box midfielder, who often plays as a holder in Howe’s system.

His importance to the side is paramount and compounded by the fact he has earned an average WhoScored rating of 7.19 for his displays in the Premier League this season, ranking him as the squad’s second-best-performing player behind captain Kieran Trippier.

The 6 foot star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 3% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals (0.26) and top 5% for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.61) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, there is no doubt how important Guimaraes is to Newcastle, and it will be a huge boost if PIF can fend off interest by tying him down to a new contract at St. James’ Park.