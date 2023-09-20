Highlights Newcastle United hope to make progress on a development on Bruno Guimaraes' future on Tyneside.

Head coach Eddie Howe is keen to keep his best players at St. James' Park.

The star has attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Newcastle United owners, PIF, could go against their usual policy by inserting a clause into the contract of Bruno Guimaraes at St. James’ Park, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the lowdown on a potential new deal for the midfielder.

Eddie Howe hopes he can tie down the future of one of the key players in his Magpies squad.

Newcastle contract news – Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has proved a massive success since his arrival at Newcastle in January 2022. The Magpies acquired the South American’s services from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in a deal worth £40m. Newcastle ensured they spread the payments for Guimaraes out over four years after paying an initial fee of £33.3m to secure his services.

The 14-cap Brazil international proved an instant hit on Tyneside, inspiring the side to comfortable Premier League survival in his first season before the club’s memorable top-four finish last term. In those one-and-a-half campaigns at St. James’ Park, he made 57 appearances, hitting the back of the net ten times and registering six assists, with the Magpies also reaching the Carabao Cup final last season.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal with Guimaraes to improve his current £120,000 per-week contract, fending off interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid. Earlier this month, they progressed on agreeing terms after months of negotiations with the midfielder’s representatives. The same report claims that Chelsea and Liverpool have enquired about Guimaraes’ services over the previous two transfer windows but were met with firm hands-off warnings.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes’ new deal could have a release clause set well over £100m, giving the player room to manoeuvre in the future. Jacobs has already suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the clause could give Guimaraes an “out” if Newcastle can’t secure Champions League football next season.

Bruno Guimaraes - vs 2023/24 Premier League Newcastle squad Output Squad rank Pass success rate 87.6% 4th Long balls per game 2.4 4th Tackles per game 1.8 3rd Fouled per game 2.8 1st All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Newcastle and Guimaraes?

Jacobs claims that Newcastle have “always been against release clauses” and would be going against the grain to tie Guimaraes down to a new deal. The journalist also claims that there’s an expectation that the Brazilian will extend his contract until 2028. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Newcastle have always been against release clauses. I don't think they’ve had one in any contract since PIF took charge. I don't think they've needed one. So, it's quite an interesting dynamic, the release clause. PIF want to go against what they would usually do and have a release clause [for Guimaraes], and will Guimaraes agree to a release clause because it gives him more wiggle room, but if the number of that release clause is too big, then it sort of prices him out of the market as well. “I think the conversations that are ongoing at the moment are less about whether Guimaraes will sign. I think all parties feel that they're there with that. So, he's untouchable in the short term. It's more about the specifics and things like the release clause and whether there will be one or won't be one and what value that will be at. This will be determined. But there is an expectation that, regardless of how long it takes, Guimaraes will extend, and I don't think it's too far off at this point. It's believed that he'll extend until 2028.”

What has Guimaraes said about his time at Newcastle?

Having gambled on moving from French giants Lyon to relegation-threatened Newcastle, Guimaraes feels that the decision has paid off, with the Brazilian now adored by the St. James’ Park faithful. Speaking to Globo Esporte this summer, he said:

“When I arrived, it was already the new project (with a new owner), but the club was in the relegation zone. A lot of people called me crazy, crazy for going there, but it was the best decision of my life. “The following season, we got a place in the Champions League and stopped the city. I can’t imagine what it would be like if we were champions. The guys are going to put that down. It was a special, remarkable year for everyone. We stayed in the top four for almost 30 rounds. We deserve this Champions League qualification.”

Guimaraes’ happiness with life at Newcastle shouldn’t make the eventual announcement of his new contract a shock, as the 25-year-old commits his future to the Tyneside outfit. However, the unusual addition of a release clause hints that PIF know they may have to cash in on the player should he eventually feel his time in the North East is up.