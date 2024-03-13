Highlights Bruno Guimaraes may leave Newcastle if they miss out on the Champions League, with PSG interested.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is starting to attract interest, and if the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League, he could have his head turned with a departure not out of the question, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Brazilian international has been one of Newcastle's most impressive signings of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund era, with the former Lyon midfielder becoming a fan favourite at St James' Park. Guimaraes will undoubtedly want to be plying his trade at the highest level, and the North East outfit currently face an uphill battle to try and qualify for European football.

Bruno Guimaraes Could Have His Head Turned

Guimaraes is enjoying his time at Newcastle, but he could have his head turned in the summer transfer window if he receives an offer that matches his ambition, according to GMS sources. A departure isn't out of the question, especially if the Magpies fail to qualify for European football.

Bruno Guimaraes Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 4th Goals 3 =5th Assists 5 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.5 2nd Tackles Per Game 2 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =4th Match rating 7.18 =1st Correct as of 13/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Pascal Gross, Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Rodri have played more progressive passes than Bruno Guimaraes in the Premier League this season.

European football is certainly not a guarantee at St James' Park for next season after a disappointing campaign, with Eddie Howe's side currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table. If the Magpies come up short, then Guimaraes' loyalty could be tested.

Newcastle have already hinted earlier in the term that they could be forced to offload players in the upcoming transfer window due to concerns about their compliance with profit and sustainability regulations, so Guimaraes could be the player sacrificed due to the fee he's likely to command.

PSG Favourites to Sign Guimaraes

Sources have also confirmed to GMS that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing the signature of Guimaraes, who signed for Newcastle for a fee of £40m, and would be able to offer him the chance to compete for the biggest honours in football. The French side are considering favourites to prise him away from St James' Park, and the Magpies might be forced to consider a serious offer for him to depart.

The Brazilian midfielder has a £100m release clause in his contract, but it's unlikely that a host of clubs would be able to afford the fee, and PSG are still in the race to sign Guimaraes. The North East club might have to offload the 26-year-old out of necessity, but qualifying for Europe will undoubtedly give them a greater chance of convincing him to stay, while also boosting their financial situation.

