Newcastle United could make striker Callum Wilson available for transfer this summer following “whispers” around St. James’ Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe has led the Magpies to within touching distance of securing Champions League football next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Callum Wilson

According to 90min, Wilson could leave St. James Park this summer as he looks for regular first-team football.

The 31-year-old has mostly played second fiddle to £63m club-record signing Alexander Isak and may feel he could become a consistent name on the team sheet elsewhere.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wilson may want to be part of the long-term project of Howe and PIF.

And the journalist believes that it wouldn’t “be a great decision” to leave the Tyneside outfit this summer.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Wilson?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There have been a few whispers about Callum Wilson potentially being available this summer, and it is interesting to think about whether they would genuinely consider it.

“For Wilson as a player, I don’t think it would be a great decision to move on from him just yet. He has great self-belief. He has a good goalscoring record in this division, and I get the feeling he is very determined not to be one of the players discarded as this project ramps up at Newcastle.

“But we should also consider it from a business point of view because that’s when I can understand why it might happen. He’s got another year on his deal. He’s 31 and up there with the highest earners at the club. If they were to extend his stay, they would have to continue to pay him very well, and maybe that’s what makes them consider what to do here.

“The terms of his last extension means this one can also move beyond 2024, but, at some point, there will be conversations about player and market value.

“Remember, they have very high ambitions and want to be constantly evolving. That will include making high-profile signings that fit with their vision, and at a time when players like Neymar are linked with Newcastle, it’s clear their end game here is to have some of the world’s best players on board.”

Would Newcastle cope without Wilson?

Despite Isak being the preferred option to lead the Newcastle front line, Wilson’s departure would come as a blow to Howe both on and off the pitch.

The £20m signing from Bournemouth has been a reliable performer in front of goal for Steve Bruce and Howe and is as good as a backup as they come in the top flight, shown by the fact the six-cap England international has bagged 37 goals in 79 appearances across his three years on Tyneside.

But with Isak being in top form and eight years Wilson’s junior, Howe will likely stick with the 23-year-old for the long-term future.

Therefore, it may not be surprising to see Wilson, whose current £92,000 per-week contract expires in the summer of 2024, move on for a transfer fee in the upcoming market.