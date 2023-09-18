Highlights Newcastle United owners, PIF, have high hopes of becoming regular participants in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe's side open their continential campaign at AC Milan on Tuesday.

The Magpies qualified for the Champions League after their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle United owners, PIF, are desperate to become Champions League regulars at St. James’ Park, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with their expectations in Europe this season.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies outfit open their continental campaign this week after a positive weekend in the Premier League.

Newcastle news – Champions League

It was a good weekend for Newcastle and Howe, who were starting to feel the pressure after three consecutive Premier League defeats after their opening day 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa at St. James’ Park. The Magpies had lost 1-0 at Manchester City, hardly a surprise or a disgrace at the hands of the reigning treble winners. However, the following week’s 2-1 home defeat to Liverpool will have disturbed Howe and the Newcastle faithful after they sacrificed a 1-0 lead to ten men following a Darwin Nunez brace in the final ten minutes of the contest.

The Tyneside outfit never got going the week after, with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton & Hove Albion comfortably dispatching the Magpies 3-0 thanks to an Evan Ferguson hat-trick. However, having stewed on the result over the season’s first international break, Newcastle returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Brentford at St. James’ Park last weekend, thanks to a second-half Callum Wilson penalty.

One topic that Howe has been questioned about this season has been his decision to play Sandro Tonali in an unfamiliar number eight role, restricting the attacking qualities of Bruno Guimaraes, acting as the holder. Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the pair to swap positions as Tonali settles into the Premier League.

On Tuesday evening, Newcastle open their Champions League campaign at the Italian international’s former club, AC Milan. Howe hopes to earn a positive result, with challenging clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon.

Newcastle secured their place in the Champions League owing to last season’s fourth-placed Premier League finish, enabling the Tyneside outfit to return to Europe’s premier club competition after a 20-year absence.

Newcastle - Champions League seasons Season Finish 1997-98 Group Stage (3rd) 2002-03 2nd Group Stage (3rd) 2003-04 Third Qualifying Round

What has Jacobs said about Newcastle and the Champions League?

Jacobs claims that PIF hope Newcastle to qualify for the Champions League “season on season”, with the journalist hinting that the owners would accept floundering in the competition this term but securing their place in the next season’s tournament via a top-four Premier League finish. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“From what I'm told, PIF’s aim is about Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League season on season. That's the goal. Were you to offer PIF a choice, even though it's only hypothetical, between playing six and losing six and not getting out of their Champions League group, but getting in the Champions League again next season versus reaching a Champions League quarter-final or beyond, but finish seventh or eighth in the Premier League, or certainly miss out on Champions League football, they would pick the former where they're again, a regular in the Champions League season on season. If they don't succeed in the Champions League this season, I think there will be that appreciation that the group is difficult.”

Read More: Champions League Group F: fixtures, dates, predictions, stream, how to watch and more

What has Howe said about Newcastle’s Champions League opener?

Following Newcastle’s victory last weekend, Howe will have enjoyed some light relief after tension was allowed to build over the international break. But the focus will immediately have turned to the Magpies’ trip to Milan as the 45-year-old head coach prepares for what could be a famous night at the San Siro.

Speaking ahead of the game, Howe reflected on how difficult it was to leave some players out of his Champions League squad, who have played their part in the club’s success in recent years. Reflecting on the decisions, the head coach told The Shields Gazette:

“Very difficult. It was a difficult situation for me and the club to be in where we had to leave players out of the squad, and we don’t want to leave anyone out. “It was a reward for the whole squad last year, and we had to make some very tough calls because of the rules and regulations that the Champions League put in place. They weren’t easy conversations but ones I had to make.”

Newcastle have left Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie out of their Champions League squad as the outcasts look for moves away from the North East ahead of the January transfer window.