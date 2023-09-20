Highlights Newcastle United made their return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence, but their kit had to be changed due to a little-known rule.

UEFA have stricter rules than the Premier League regarding kits

Newcastle's match against AC Milan ended in a 0-0 draw, showing their ability to hold their own against top teams, despite not being the exciting return fans had hoped for.

Newcastle United finally made their return to the Champions League this week after a 20-year absence. The Magpies took on AC Milan in Italy as they ended a two-decade run outside of Europe's greatest club tournament. Fans were clearly eager to see their side back in the competition and couldn't wait to see their iconic black and white stripes back on the biggest possible stage.

Well, due to a little-known rule, the club certainly did return to the tournament this week, but they weren't quite wearing the kit they usually showcase in the Premier League. Fans were quick to notice the subtle difference between the kit and the one they usually see their beloved Magpies in. Due to the rule, the club aren't going to be allowed to wear their regular kit throughout the entire tournament, but what have they been forced to change and why? Well, we're here to tell you.

Why is Newcastle's Champions League kit different?

During Newcastle's return to the Champions League against Milan, eagle-eyed viewers spotted subtle differences between the shirts Eddie Howe's side were wearing compared to the ones they usually turn out in back in the Premier League. So, what was different? Well, the Champions League shirts didn't feature the black and white stripes of the normal shirt running through the names and squad numbers on the back of them.

The traditional design of the shirts appears to break one of UEFA's lesser-known rules for teams competing in the Champions League. In the section titled 'Article 8 Colours and Patterns' the official rules dictate that the back of a team's football shirt surrounding the squad number of a player should be clear and dedicated solely to it. This means the rest needs to be clear and the Magpies' traditional design with the stripes running down the back of it was unacceptable.

It's an asinine rule, but fans of the side will hardly care, more excited at seeing their team back at the very top of club football and their first game back might not have been the most exciting, but it had signs of promise for the side and hinted that they may have what it takes to compete with the big boys this year.

How did Newcastle's match against AC Milan go?

Considering it was Newcastle's first match back in the Champions League, the game against Milan felt like a huge deal and emotions were running high within the fanbase, but the contest itself didn't quite live up to its billing. Not on their behalf, anyway. The Italian club were largely in control for the entire game, chalking up the majority of possession and 19 shots, but Howe's men stood strong and withstood the pressure.

The game ended up finishing as a 0-0 draw, with neither side managing to effectively break down the other, and it won't have been the exciting, triumphant return to the tournament that Newcastle fans would have hoped for. Instead, though, it showed the side is capable of standing toe-to-toe with one of Europe's top teams, and they wouldn't crumble under the relentless pressure they will be sure to face throughout the campaign. In the group of death, with games against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund still to come, this was an encouraging start.

With the Magpies back in the Champions League, check out the table below revealing their entire record in this competition so far.

Newcastle United Champions League record by season Matches Wins Goals 1997/98 8 3 11 2002/03 14 7 21 2003/04 1 1 1 2023/24* 1 0 0 Total 24 11 33

* 2023/24 season is still ongoing.