Newcastle United are looking to sign a new right-winger this summer, and they could weigh up the possibility of a move for Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed, while a move for Michael Olise of Crystal Palace is deemed 'very ambitious'.

Eddie Howe’s side finished 2023/24 unfavourably given that the season before resulted in qualification for Champions League football. Their venture in Europe’s most prestigious competition fell short in the group stage but a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain proved their ability to rub shoulders with the continent’s elite.

Chiesa Linked as Newcastle Prioritising Right Winger

Italian ‘half the price’ of target Olise

This summer could represent all manner of change in the St James’ Park camp with Financial Fair Play (FFP) uncertainty hanging over their head. In terms of incomings, the Magpies are looking to snare a new right-winger before the summer trading period comes to a close, according to GMS sources.

And Juventus’ Chiesa is emerging as a top option. In 2023/24 alone, the Genoa-born ace weighed in with nine goals and three assists. All in all, he’s notched 32 goals and 23 assists in his 131-game stint at the club.

A move for the 26-year-old could happen later on in the window once Newcastle have a firmer understanding of their own finances. Palace talisman Olise is also of interest to the club, but the move is viewed as ‘very ambitious’ given the calibre of clubs that are chasing the Frenchman.

Almiron, Chiesa, Olise - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Almiron Chiesa Olise Minutes 1,947 2,207 1,277 Goals/Assists 3/1 9/2 10/6 Shots per game 1.2 2.3 3 Pass success rate (%) 85.8 77.3 83.1 Key passes per game 0.7 1.6 1.9 Dribbles per game 0.7 1.1 2.3 Overall rating 6.60 6.98 7.61

Albeit not strictly a right-winger, Chiesa’s versatility across the front line - showcased throughout his Old Lady stint - makes him an attractive prospect for the club. Also, on the back of their aforementioned financial concerns, a deal for the Italian talent would cost 'half the price' of a deal for Olise.

Newcastle's higher-ups will be wary of the extent of the Serie A market and what their stars can provide given how poorly the signing of Sandro Tonali has fared. The midfielder’s tenure in the Premier League has been dampened by a host of betting-related charges.

Chiesa Liked by Quartet of European Clubs

Decision to be made post-Euro 2024

With Chiesa’s Juventus contract expiring in the summer of 2025, plenty of clubs across the continent have lodged an interest in the ex-Fiorentina gem, including Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool have shown an interest in the 47-cap Italy international, while the Red Devils have been previously linked amid their own troubles on the right flank. Arne Slot and Co can offer Champions League football, whereas Manchester United can only offer action in Europe’s second tier tournament.

Serie A duo Napoli and AS Roma have been in contact with the representatives of Chiesa but, according to GMS sources, he is more than open to a Premier League switch should a ‘good offer’ come along.

GMS sources have confirmed that an informed decision on what his future holds will be made once his and Italy’s participation at Euro 2024 is over. A veteran on the international scene, Chiesa will be looking to help retain Gli Azzurri's status as European champions.

What may boost Newcastle’s chances of fending off the competition is that Miguel Almiron is available for a transfer away from the northwest of England. The Paraguayan, whose £60,000-per-week contract comes to an end in the summer of 2026, could free up the funds and space for the addition of Chiesa.