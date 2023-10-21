Highlights Under the leadership of Eddie Howe and with significant investment from new owners, Newcastle United have transformed into a competitive Premier League and European club.

The squad has undergone significant changes, with high-profile signings such as Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, and Bruno Guimaraes, and the departure of several players.

The Magpies could be set for another summer overhaul, with eight senior players out of contract in 2024.

Newcastle United have once again established themselves as a top Premier League and European club, with the Magpies fighting at the right end of the top-flight table, as well as making a mark in the Champions League too.

A lot of that can be put down to the efforts of Eddie Howe, who has transformed the fortunes of Newcastle ever since taking charge. The English coach has taken the North East outfit from perennial strugglers in the league and turned them into a side competing for trophies and continental football season after season.

A remarkable turnaround, given their struggles with relegation in the past, but of course, some credit also has to be given to the investment from Newcastle's new owners. Ever since taking over from Mike Ashley in 2021, the Saudi Arabian owners have splashed close to £340 million on fresh talent in just four transfer windows.

Not afraid to put their money where their mouth is, the likes of Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have all joined the Premier League outfit since the takeover was completed. While the trio may be some of the biggest names in European football, Newcastle have experienced quite a large turnover in their squad, with plenty of deadwood having been allowed to leave.

And that is a trend which looks as if it might continue this season, with eight senior players out of contract in the summer.

Emil Krafth

A Swedish international with over 40 caps, Emil Krafth - signed from Amiens for £5m - boasts plenty of experience in the professional game, but at this point, his Newcastle career looks dead in the water and is surely heading towards an exit from St James' Park.

Hampered by a nasty ACL injury, as of mid-October 2023, Krafth's only minutes in a Newcastle shirt for the 2023/24 campaign had come in an under-21's clash against Nottingham Forest. Managing to play 45 minutes in the clash, the 29-year-old now faces a race against time to get back into the senior set-up and prove to Howe that he's deserving of a contract extension.

Javier Manquillo

From one man who might struggle to get into the first-team squad, to a player who has currently been frozen out altogether.

Javier Manquillo last played minutes in a senior match for Newcastle back in May of last season, when he mustered up just 60 seconds on the pitch during a clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The arrival of Kieran Trippier had seen Manquillo's game time slashed, but his place in the pecking order was worsened this summer when Tino Livramento secured his own St. James' Park switch. Chances of a Newcastle revival before his contract expires for Manquillo remain slim, if not borderline impossible. Signed for around £4.5m, the Spaniard could now leave for nothing.

Mark Gillespie

A Newcastle lad himself, few people would've enjoyed the Magpies' return to prominence more than goalkeeper Mark Gillespie. His first-team action might be virtually non-existent with Nick Pope firmly the number one choice in between the sticks, so a move away could be exactly what he needs to revive his career elsewhere.

As his current contract edges towards its expiry date, it looks like it could be the end of the line for the Tyneside-born shot-stopper. It's over three years since Gillespie last saw senior minutes for Newcastle, making a departure as a free agent at the end of the season look all the more likely.

Loris Karius

Another goalkeeper likely to be let go at the end of the season, Loris Karius is probably best known for his gaffes during Liverpool's 2017/18 Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, he has enjoyed a somewhat productive spell with Newcastle ever since arriving as part of a free transfer last year.

The former Union Berlin goalkeeper also got to start in Newcastle's 2022/23 League Cup final against Manchester United, albeit if it was at the expense of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, who were both cup-tied and suspended respectively. However, that may well be the only significant piece of first-team action that Karius will have played at St James' Park before leaving.

Matt Ritchie

Once a fan favourite at St. James' Park, Matt Ritchie has fallen victim to the new swathes of cash coming into the club, with his position in the team having since been jeopardised. Signed from Bournemouth for £10m, the versatile star has fallen out of favour in recent times.

Boasting close to 200 appearances for United, Ritchie has struggled for minutes in the starting-11 ever since PIF's takeover two years ago. It had looked as if the former Bournemouth man would depart in the recent summer transfer window, but he remained a Newcastle player and heading into the October international break he was yet to make his first appearance of the season.

Paul Dummett

Another one of Newcastle's local heroes now, Paul Dummett has seen it all at St. James' Park, from relegation fights to Champions League nights.

Making his debut for the side 10 years ago, apart from the odd loan spell in the early part of his Newcastle career, Dummett has been a one-club man. However, now 32-years-old, it's unlikely the defender is granted a contract extension, with Dummett looking like he'll depart the club when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign. Given the Magpies are looking to be competing in European competition from here on out, it's difficult to see where the veteran defender now fits in with that long-term plan.

Read More: Who has been the most improved player at every Premier League club this season?

Jamaal Lascelles

The official club captain, Jamaal Lascelles has been the bridge between the old and new eras at St. James' Park, with the centre-back having been part of the furniture since joining for £7 million in 2014.

Unsurprisingly, in the money-rich modern era, Lascelles has found game time hard to come by, but the former Nottingham Forest man has still been of use to Howe and Co. Lascelles played a full 90 minutes in Newcastle's October victory over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, while even picking up a 7.3 match rating from FotMob.

Aged just 29 years old at the time of writing, Lascelles certainly has miles left in the tank, but whether that is at Newcastle or not still remains to be seen.

Fabian Schar

Another one of Newcastle's stars from the PSG victory, Fabian Schar broke the internet with his long-range strike in the 91st minute against the record French champions.

In fact, of all the players on this list, Schar looks the most likely to be handed a contract renewal for Newcastle, given he started in all eight of their opening eight Premier League fixtures. According to reports contract talks have commenced between Newcastle and Schar's representatives, with expectations starting to grow that the Switzerland international will extend his stay beyond the end of the 2023/24 season. If he does stay, that would be a coup for Newcastle to keep hold of the man signed for just £3m.

All in all, the eight players mentioned earn £270k-a-week at the moment, so certainly seeing all of them leave the club in the summer would open the wage budget a lot more. However, Howe may have some big decisions to make over the likes of Schar in particular, so it's not set in stone right now who might be offered a late contract extension.

All wages taken from Spotrac