Newcastle United are set to lose sporting director Dan Ashworth after he was placed on gardening leave, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that alarm bells will start ringing if they start offloading key players, naming Bruno Guimaraes as one that could test the Magpies in the summer transfer window.

Losing Ashworth is a real blow for the North East outfit, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion man helping Eddie Howe build a squad that is capable of competing towards the top half of the Premier League. However, if some of their key stars start following him out of the exit door, it could be a really tricky situation at St James' Park.

The Magpies have endured a difficult season, crashing out of the Champions League, finishing bottom of the group, while also facing an uphill battle to qualify for Europe ahead of the next campaign. If they fail to finish in the European places this term, then some of their squad might be seeking moves in the summer transfer window.

Bruno Guimaraes attracting interest

Guimaraes moved to St James' Park back in 2022 for a fee of £40m from French outfit Lyon. Since then, the Brazilian midfielder has adapted to the Premier League with ease and the Magpies are likely to be able to make a hefty profit if a club arrives with an offer on the table. Guimaraes recently signed a new contract which contains a release clause, with the fee believed to be similar to what Arsenal paid for Declan Rice (£105m).

Bruno Guimaraes Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 2nd Goals 3 =5th Assists 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.5 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.1 4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.19 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/02/2024

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are likely to receive offers for Guimaraes during the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see whether the Magpies stand firm and hold out for his release clause, especially if he pushes for a departure. Howe has a host of players in his squad who will be considered valuable to offers, so they could receive plenty of approaches when the market opens again.

The likes of Sven Botman or Alexander Isak might be hoping to ply their trade in the Champions League, so it could be a worrying situation for Newcastle if they fail to qualify.

Dean Jones - Key sales will set alarm bells ringing

Jones has suggested that if players follow Ashworth out of the door, it will set alarm bells ringing at the club and there would be a worry that the sporting director is the one bringing everything together. The journalist names Guimaraes, Isak, and Botman as players who they will be desperate to keep, with the former someone who is likely to test the Magpies in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Combining that with the loss of a massive player is something that would really set alarm bells ringing I think, because you would start to worry that Ashworth was such an instrumental figure in actually bringing this all together, that it might take a while to get a team back together again that was improving as quickly as that Newcastle team was. Now, they're adamant publicly that they don't want to lose players like Guimaraes, Isak, and Botman. But I think the big test will come around Guimaraes. I think that that will be the one that really tests them this summer. It will be interesting to see if they are set up structurally to hold off bids for him and to ensure that the player isn't tempted to go for something bigger."

Newcastle searching for Ashworth replacement

Newcastle recently confirmed that Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave after asking to leave the club. The Magpies will immediately begin their search for a new sporting director in what is set to be a crucial decision to help shape their future, with Ashworth having such a significant impact at St James' Park.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Paul Mitchell could be someone that Newcastle turn to, but he doesn't expect him to be a leading candidate. The MailOnline has also named Bournemouth's Richard Hughes and former Liverpool director Michael Edwards as potential alternatives.