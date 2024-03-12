Highlights Newcastle United are "effectively continuing" the plans set out by ex-sporting director Dan Ashworth at St James' Park.

Chief executive officer Darren Eales will be crucial to the Magpies' smooth transition to the 2024 summer window.

Head coach Eddie Howe's plans could depend on whether his side seal European football this term.

Newcastle United are “effectively continuing” the plans set out by ex-sporting director Dan Ashworth between now and the summer, as journalist Ben Jacobs evaluates chief executive officer Darren Eales’ role at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are set for change in recruitment staff after Ashworth was placed on gardening leave after being approached for the same role at Manchester United.

Newcastle's 2024 summer transfer window could be interesting. The club aims to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Eales could be vital to maintaining consistency on Tyneside. He will aim to transition between Ashworth and the next sporting director as smoothly as possible.

Ashworth placed on gardening leave by Newcastle

In February, Newcastle confirmed that Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave at St. James’ Park. The 52-year-old had been approached by Manchester United and had expressed his desire to take up the vacant role at Old Trafford following the Red Devils’ minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, there are no updates on Ashworth’s move to Man Utd.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle have spent around £300m on transfer fees under the leadership of Ashworth.

Newcastle are believed to be looking for a compensation package worth around €20m (£17m) for the former Brighton & Hove Albion director’s services. Following Ashworth’s departure, CEO Darren Eales provided a statement on Newcastle’s official website:

"We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave. However, our exciting journey doesn't stop, and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and wish him and his family well for the future.”

Newcastle will still be planning for the 2024 summer transfer window but must consider how much they are willing to spend in the market. Head coach Eddie Howe hopes the Saudi Public Investment Fund will back him after a series of injuries derailed his side’s chances of securing qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League.

The Tyneside outfit are still in contention to seal either Europa League or Europa Conference League qualification, which could impact their transfer budget. Therefore, they need to increase their options in Howe’s squad. Eales will play a significant part in continuity between now and the end of the season, with the 51-year-old taking up the role in the summer of 2022.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th March) that Newcastle could consider promoting chief scout Steve Nickson to sporting director. The 59-year-old reportedly has the relevant paperwork to take on the role left vacant by Ashworth.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle could be ‘moving very quickly’ to appoint a new sporting director

Jacobs has said that, despite Ashworth’s departure, Newcastle will still be continuing the plans he has put in his place. The journalist also expects that the Magpies could be “moving very quickly” to appoint a new sporting director at St. James’ Park. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“At this stage, it's about Newcastle effectively continuing the Ashworth plans. Just because he's left, there's still a summer plan in place for Newcastle, so there's no panic about the void that he leaves as far as this summer. Darren Eales will be key to continuity for Newcastle between now and the summer. But I would have thought that Newcastle would also be moving very quickly as far as a sporting director is concerned.”

Newcastle transfer news, including Lloyd Kelly claim

Newcastle’s business ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window largely depends on whether they can secure European football at St. James’ Park. A Europa League or Europa Conference League campaign would ensure that Eddie Howe’s squad requires additions to improve depth and compete on all fronts during the 2024/25 season.

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th March) that AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly could be open to moving to Newcastle this summer. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, which could prove productive in Newcastle’s quest to avoid financial sanctions. According to The Daily Mail, talks with Kelly’s camp are ongoing as a possible switch from the south coast to the North East is mooted this summer.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that Newcastle, alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. The 24-year-old is set to become the subject of intense summer speculation, with Wolves set to demand a fee upwards of £60m.

All statistics according to SBNation .