Highlights Newcastle United have been highly successful in the transfer market since the club's takeover, with more hits than misses recently.

The January transfer window will give Eddie Howe to address some key concerns in this current squad.

Sandro Tonali's ban means a new central midfielder is likely to be on the cards, while an exciting new winger could also be targeted.

Newcastle United have operated the transfer market to near perfection following the club's takeover back in 2021. Their success rate in the window has been unbelievable, and they've had far more hits than misses recently. The likes of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have all been brought in to great results.

Of course, not everything has been perfect, but for the most part, they've done a fantastic job. With the Champions League in full swing now, and the Magpies looking almost certain to make a deep run, they're going to need to really nail the January transfer window. How do they do that, though? Well, we have a few bits of business that we feel Eddie Howe should do and if he manages to tick them all off, there's no way to describe the transfer window as anything other than a dream month.

Sale - Matt Ritchie

In the nicest way possible, Matt Ritchie has no future at St. James' Park, so it's time to just bite the bullet and get rid of the winger. He's not getting any younger and at 34 years old, considering he hasn't made a single appearance this season yet, it seems a little silly to keep him at the club and continue paying his £45,000-a-week wages.

It might be hard to get any money at all for the star. There won't be many sides interested in buying him considering his contract expires in the summer, and he'll be available on a free transfer, but with a lengthy run in the Champions League on the cards, Newcastle will need to rely on some superb depth along the way, and he isn't up to standard.

If they are wise, they'll ship him out in January, no matter how cheap it gets, and quickly replace him with someone who is much more capable of coming into the team and making an impact on the wing when he is called upon.

Buy - Cheick Doucoure

With the long-term suspension to Sandro Tonali coming into effect, Newcastle will lose an incredible figure from the middle of the park and will likely need to find someone to replace him. There aren't many players who would provide a like-for-like swap than Cheick Doucoure who has been fantastic for Crystal Palace over the last 12 months.

The midfielder has been a machine in midfield for the Eagles and won Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award in his debut campaign at Selhurst Park. He's still just 23 years old and signing him wouldn't only provide a quick answer to Tonali's suspension, but he could fill a role for years to come at the Magpies.

Doucoure is a menace in midfield and regularly steps into the passing lanes, disrupting the opponent's attacking movements. He is averaging 1.78 interceptions a game, good enough to place him in the 94th percentile of players in that category within the Premier League. He might not come cheap, with the star highly regarded at Selhurst Park, but would be worth every penny if he could provide a similar impact to what he's done at Palace.

Sell - Paul Dummett

This one might hurt Newcastle fans as Paul Dummett has spent his entire career at St. James' Park and is a Magpie through and through, but let's be serious, he's played just three Premier League games in three years, and it's time to just let go. He's not going to add anything to the side in any of the elite competitions at this point.

The Englishman just doesn't have what it takes to cut it at the level that Newcastle want to be at, so it's time for the two sides to part ways, and he can finish his career playing regular football elsewhere. For the Magpies, a potential sale would get another figure off the books and free up more wages to pursue players in other positions as the full-back areas are quite deep for the club right now.

Loan - Kalvin Phillips

Even before Tonali's 10-month suspension was announced, Newcastle were interested in adding another midfielder to the club, so whether they sign Doucoure or not, they should also add Kalvin Phillips on loan. The Manchester City man has had a torrid time at the Etihad following his move to the Cityzens last year and will need a move away if he's to keep fit ahead of England's Euro 2024 campaign in the summer.

With Tonali's suspension, signing Phillips on loan would be the perfect solution as it adds a seriously talented, top-level enforcer in the middle of the park, without the necessity to splash out a serious amount of money. He's likely going to be available and as far as stop-gaps go, there aren't many better players that could fill that role in the short-term than Phillips.

The 27-year-old's performances for England show that he's still got what it takes to contribute to a top side and a loan with the Magpies could be just what he needs to reignite his own career. If it works out, they could even sign him on a permanent deal on the summer, but if it doesn't? Well, they'll have Tonali back in time for the start of next season and Phillips can return to City like nothing ever happened. It almost makes too much sense. Get it done, Eddie.

Loan out - Lewis Miley

Winning the Jack Hixon Award for being the most promising young player in Newcastle's academy, Lewis Miley clearly has a bright future ahead of him at St. James' Park and should be considered a long-term project for the club. As a result, there's no chance the club will sell him anytime soon, but considering how limited first-team opportunities are going to be for the 17-year-old this season, a loan out in January to a team where he'll flourish and play plenty of football makes a tonne of sense.

It would aid his development and allow him to gain some real experience in senior football. The spell would likely benefit his career in the long run, and he'd return to the Magpies as a much stronger player. Often, a loan spell can be the most transformative experience for a young player and go a long way in helping them take their game to an entirely new level.

The best-case scenario is that a loan out in January until the end of the season would provide those benefits for Miley, but the situation offers very little risk. After all, he's not going to play at Newcastle anyway, with just one appearance so far this year, so it's almost impossible for him to go elsewhere temporarily and play less. One major criticism that's been aimed at Newcastle recently despite their overwhelming success is the poor work that's been done developing young talent at the Magpies, so this would be a huge positive and help the club take that step in the right direction in terms of effectively helping their young prospects grown and progress.

Buy - Domenico Berardi

Miguel Almiron had an incredible season last year, but there's no doubt that his impressive form was an outlier in his career at Newcastle. He's not been a terrible player for the side by any means, but aside from last year's excellent run, he's never really been a consistent star for them either. He scored 11 league goals last season but has never bagged more than four in any of his other years at St. James' Park.

We're not saying he needs to be replaced, but Newcastle would be wise to bring in another top right-winger to help carry some of the workload alongside Almiron and ensure they have someone to rely on when the Paraguayan inevitably hits a rough patch. The winger has bags of energy, but as the season goes on, there will be times when Newcastle have to look elsewhere and Domenico Berardi would be a perfect player to bring in.

The Italian has been nothing short of incredible for Sassuolo throughout his career, and it's actually quite surprising that he hasn't been snapped up already. Aside from a very, very brief spell at Juventus where he failed to make a single appearance after joining from Sassuolo and was almost immediately sent back to the team, he's spent his entire career with them and has emerged as a star forward in the process. His creative influence, paired with his offensive output, makes him an absolute nightmare for defenders to deal with and if United are looking for someone to come in and contribute immediately in terms of goals and assists, Berardi is the man for the job.

Newcastle have had a fantastic record in the transfer market under the new regime, so even if they don't end up doing any of the things we've suggested here, they'll probably still have a solid January. If they wanted to have the dream window, though, they'd be wise to consider everything we've listed.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the players we've suggested Newcastle bring in and ship out in the next transfer window.