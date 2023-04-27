Newcastle United’s interest in Raphinha is set to escalate as we get to the back end of this season.

The Brazilian forward is feeling a Barca fan backlash after his performance in a defeat against Rayo Vallecano and there is no doubt his position at the club is feeling more uncertain by the week.

Sources are indicating that he is one of the players being looked at to bring new funds into the club at a time when they are trying to open up the return of Lionel Messi.

Raphinha would be extremely disappointed for this dream move not to work out but the spotlight is on him as Barcelona head into the last seven matches of the season.

What are Newcastle's chances of signing Raphinha?

Newcastle are in the market for an exciting wide player and have a host of targets in mind. But one of the most ambitious is Raphinha, who joined Barca from Leeds last summer for £55million.

It would be a tricky one to pull off but with a Champions League place now firmly within reach a good source told GiveMeSport such a move is “not impossible” for the Toon.

Raphinha, 26, has played predominantly on the right flank for Barcelona this season and has nine goals and 10 assists from 43 matches.

Which other wingers are Newcastle targeting?

Other names in the frame for Newcastle include the likes of Bundesliga stars Marcus Thuram and Moussa Diaby, who seem realistic targets.

Meanwhile West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Leicester City's James Maddison, Athletic Club's Nico Williams and Watford's Joao Pedro are other creative outlets to be explored as we head towards the summer window.

Could Barcelona re-sign Lionel Messi?

In terms of the Raphinha situation, the Messi factor is real. Barcelona are the most obvious landing spot if he is to move from Paris Saint-Germain but they would have to offload assets and bring in cash. Messi has the chance to move to Saudi Arabia or America and earn big money but the guidance at this stage is that he definitely intends to continue in Europe.

At this moment Barca do not have the financing in place to make any sort of official proposal but the player is very aware that the club want him back, and that coach Xavi Hernandez would love him to return.

Indications are that no update will come on this pursuit of Messi until the end of May - and that’s when other Barcelona players will suddenly have their future firmly on the line.