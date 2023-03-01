Newcastle United want to build their team around Bruno Guimaraes, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but O'Rourke thinks the Magpies will look to fend off interest by offering him a new contract.

Newcastle transfer news - Bruno Guimaraes

According to one report from Spain, Real Madrid could make an offer for Guimaraes this summer if they end up missing out on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

The 25-year-old only joined Newcastle last year in a deal worth around £40m in total, as reported by Sky Sports, but has been a huge success for the Tyneside club, explaining why other outfits are now looking at him.

"Newcastle have got a really, really talented player there and the fans love him - and rightly so," Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day (via The Shields Gazette) back in August when discussing Guimaraes.

Having signed him on a contract until 2026, Newcastle are obviously under no pressure to sell the former Lyon man this summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle?

O'Rourke thinks Newcastle want Guimaraes to be their future but fears it would be hard for him to say no to Real Madrid if they come knocking.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "He seems pretty happy at Newcastle United. He's been instrumental in their rise in the last 18 months as well and Newcastle are keen to maybe reward him with a new contract just to sort of ward off speculation he could possibly move.

"I think Newcastle want to build their team around him because we know how much of a key player he is for Eddie Howe's side. But if Real Madrid come calling for you, it's going to be a hard one to resist or to turn down."

Will Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle this summer?

It would be a bit of a surprise if Guimaraes left Newcastle so quickly, with the Brazil international recently talking about his love for the Tyneside club.

"We played Leicester City at home and, for me, this was probably when I fell in love with Newcastle," he told the The Players' Tribune.

"It was an atmosphere I'd never seen before, even in Brazil," Guimaraes later went on to add as he discussed the emotions after his second goal that day. "I remember I collapsed on the pitch at the whistle and I was just praying to God, thanking him for bringing me here."

Ultimately, given the above and the length of his contract, Guimaraes will probably not be leaving St James' Park just yet.

