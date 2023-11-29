Highlights Newcastle's owners might not be too happy if the club are eliminated from the Champions League.

There is no guarantee he will be sacked, but Howe may be tempted to leave Newcastle for the England job after Euro 2024.

Howe will be planning for the January transfer window as normal, with signing a midfielder set to be a priority.

Newcastle United are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why this shouldn't have an impact on Eddie Howe's future at St James' Park.

It was never an expectation or demand for the Magpies to qualify for European competitions last season. When Howe took over, the North East club were competing at the bottom of the Premier League, hoping to avoid relegation, so the target wouldn't have been for Howe to achieve a top-four finish like he did.

As a result of that and the fact that Newcastle were plunged into one of the toughest groups imaginable this campaign, expecting them to qualify for the knockout rounds might have been a little farfetched. What the former Bournemouth manager has achieved so far has earned him plenty of credit in the bank, but the owners might be slightly disappointed if they are eliminated.

Eddie Howe could leave Newcastle

Although Howe is in a comfortable situation with the Magpies, competing for European places and playing in the Champions League, could he be tempted by one of the biggest jobs around in football? As per MailOnline, Gareth Southgate could step down from the England job after next summer's Euro 2024, and Howe is reportedly being targeted as the man to take over.

Howe has previously discussed the prospect of becoming the England manager and he's refused to rule it out...

“I never say never, never say no, it won’t be something I am interested in. But in the short term, it is not on my radar at all. It is all Newcastle and trying to make this team better. I have always said I love the day-to-day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground, international football you get that taken away for long periods. At this moment in my life that is not something I want to do.”

Considering the job that Howe has done with Newcastle so far, leaving on his own accord rather than being sacked seems like the most likely reason for him to depart. Although the owners will be desperate to see their club advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund is one of the toughest groups Newcastle could have got.

After conceding late on against PSG on 28th November, Newcastle's fate is now in the French side's hands. If Luis Enrique's side defeat Dortmund in the final game of the group stage, the Magpies won't qualify for the next round of the competition.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Howe's job will be under pressure regardless of what happens in the Champions League. The journalist adds that Newcastle are down to the bare bones in terms of injuries and Howe is managing to keep his side at a good level in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't think Eddie Howe is going to be under pressure if Newcastle were just to go out of the Champions League. Their group has been crazy and it's pretty much the toughest group they could have been landed in. So there are difficulties around that and how you would judge that. It doesn't help the fact that he's kind of down to the bare bones as well as he's trying to find his way through that group and also trying to keep them at a good level in the Premier League. So Eddie Howe is very level-headed."

Newcastle could be busy in the January window

The main priority could be for Newcastle to sign an additional midfielder due to Sandro Tonali being banned from playing until next season for breaching betting regulations. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Howe and his recruitment team to push to bring in another body in the middle of the park on loan, rather than a permanent deal. Tonali will be available as of next term, so it wouldn't make a lot of sense to spend a significant amount of money on a replacement.

Another position Newcastle could look to strengthen is in attack. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies could look to bring in PSG attacker Hugo Ekitike, who is struggling for game time with the Ligue 1 side this season.