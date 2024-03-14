Highlights Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe's future hinges on finishing the season strong and showing progress.

Injuries have hindered Newcastle's campaign, and failure to end the season well could put Howe's job at risk.

The FA Cup clash with Manchester City could be crucial for Howe and Newcastle.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe’s future could hinge on how the Magpies finish the season, and if the campaign starts to fizzle out, then the former Bournemouth boss’ future will be in doubt, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It’s been a tricky campaign for the North East outfit, with Howe’s men battling in and around midtable. After their latest loss to Chelsea, Newcastle currently find themselves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League, facing an uphill task of finishing in European places.

Injuries have undoubtedly negatively impacted their campaign, but the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund won’t be best pleased with the lack of progression this season. There’s an argument to suggest that Howe’s side overachieved last term, but either way, they will need to show signs of improvement over the next few months.

Howe's Future Could Be in Doubt

Howe’s future is set to hinge on how Newcastle end the season, according to GMS sources. The Magpies have been knocked out of Europe, the Carabao Cup, and are struggling in England’s top flight, with the FA Cup their only chance of lifting a trophy.

The Tyneside outfit have a tricky quarter-final tie in the competition ahead against Manchester City on Saturday, and it’s a big concern if they fail to advance into the next round due to the ownership striving for success, wanting to see signs of that being possible in the near future.

It’s important that Newcastle are at the very least competitive against Pep Guardiola’s side and that they end the season strongly in the Premier League. The North East club are still in with a chance of finishing in the European places, but they will need an impressive run of form in their next few games.

If the campaign starts to fizzle out in the remaining months, then Howe’s chances of staying on as manager next term are in doubt, sources have confirmed. It’s set to be an important end to the season for the English manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has won just one trophy in his managerial career after finishing in first place in the Championship with Bournemouth.

Newcastle Could Target Roberto De Zerbi

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that if the Magpies were to draw up a succession plan, then he expects a fair few names to be on their list. The respected reporter claims that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi will likely be on their radar to replace Howe, but he’s likely to be in demand.

Jacobs also adds that former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui can’t be ruled out. The Spanish coach has confessed that he wants to return to the Premier League and is yet to find a new role since leaving the Midlands outfit just a few days before the season began.

