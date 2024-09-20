Newcastle United have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, but pundit Stan Collymore believes head coach Eddie Howe could be on borrowed time in the St James' Park hot-seat if he is unable to deliver trophies in the near future.

The Magpies have amassed 10 points from their opening four Premier League matches, a run that included a narrow 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a 1-0 win over Southampton whilst down to 10 men for much of the game. However, results have perhaps flattered the Tyneside outfit, with their 'expected points' total suggesting their current impressive form may be unsustainable.

The negative feeling around Newcastle extends to off the pitch matters, with Howe reportedly clashing with sporting director Paul Mitchell. The negotiations chief is said to be keen on taking more control over the club's recruitment policy, and is thus 'freezing' Howe out of this process, with Collymore claiming this could be an indication of the former Bournemouth chief's standing at the club being threatened.

Collymore: Howe Could Be on 'Borrowed Time'

Magpies chief is under pressure to improve on last season

Having replaced Steve Bruce shortly after the club was taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in November 2021, Howe led Newcastle to comfortably retain their top flight status in his first six months in the north-east. In his first full season, he was the catalyst for a fourth place finish, securing Champions League football for the Toon.

However, an underwhelming seventh place last season, and an exit at the group stage of the continental competition, has meant some concerns have started to emerge. Combine this with an uneventful and uninspiring transfer window, and rumours that not all is right with Howe at Newcastle have begun to circulate.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, former Liverpool striker Collymore revealed that he thinks Howe could be on 'borrowed time' if he is unable to produce tangible success in the form of silverware in the near future:

"If Eddie Howe were to leave Newcastle, I think it would be the club moving on from him rather than the other way around. I think that they’ve started the season relatively okay, and with no European football this season, there are no players flying here, there and everywhere with their country. That means Howe has no excuses in terms of bringing further success to the club. "If Newcastle are fifth, sixth or seventh at a time when the likes of Aston Villa are juggling lots of different balls, I’m sure that a sporting director would have been given the remit by the ownership to say, keep your eye out for other people. "It would be ridiculous for Newcastle United to not have a hit-list too, in case Eddie Howe decided tomorrow, for example, he wanted to move elsewhere. "In any event, I don’t think Eddie Howe is the man for the longer-term and the one to get them winning titles. I just don’t."

Howe's Newcastle Statistics Matches Managed 130 Wins 66 Draws 28 Losses 36 Win Percentage 51%

Newcastle Eyeing Move for 'Next Haaland'

They are tracking Sindre Walle Egeli

An initial indication that Howe could be beginning to be removed from playing a prominent role in Newcastle's recruitment process may be reflected in the fact the club are eyeing a move for the 'next Erling Haaland'.

Sindre Walle Egeli, 18, could be an exciting long-term acquisition, but is evidently a player whose impact on Tyneside wouldn't be felt in the short-term, and is thus likely to be a potential signing being pushed by sporting director Mitchell.

The Norwegian youngster has netted 19 goals in 13 appearances in his country's fourth division for Sandefjord's reserve team, with this exceptionally prolific goalscoring rate inevitably earning comparisons to Manchester City's Haaland.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/09/2024