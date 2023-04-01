Newcastle United’s “level of targets” will be affected by what European competition they qualify for at St. James’ Park next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to secure their place in next season’s Champions League at the time of writing.

Newcastle transfer news – Latest

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are interested in securing the signature of Nice midfielder Kephren Thuram, younger brother of Marcus, with scout Steve Nickson keen on a move for the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, British agent Haydn Dodge has told CaughtOffside that Howe is a big fan of Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez and would like to bring the defender to Tyneside next summer as he looks to bolster his options at the back.

The Magpies are also linked to moves for 16-year-old Hajduk Split centre-back Split’s Luka Vuskovic but interest in much-coveted Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has cooled since the January transfer window.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Leicester City’s James Maddison “wouldn’t be bad signings” at St. James’ Park as Howe looks to add some proven Premier League quality to his squad.

Jones believes that PIF will have “different lists for different outcomes” depending on which European competition Newcastle find themselves in next season.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, they don’t know what level of club they are considered as.

“Are they going to be a Champions League, Europa League or Conference League club? That's going to affect their level of targets. So, they've got different lists for different outcomes.”

What next for Newcastle?

Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, one spot behind a top-four place which would clinch their presence in the Champions League next season.

However, having played two games fewer than fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, Howe will be confident that his Magpies outfit can overcome the two-point deficit to their north London rivals to make an appearance in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

The Tyneside outfit are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Manchester United to St. James’ Park before trips to West Ham United, Brentford, and Aston Villa follow in the coming weeks.

Tottenham’s 23rd April visit to the north East could have a huge say in which club clinches that top-four spot come the end of the season, and Howe will hope for a repeat of the Magpies’ 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in October.

PIF will be aware that the more prestigious European competition Newcastle are in, the higher level of player sporting director Dan Ashworth is likely to attract to St. James’ Park, indicating that the next few weeks could be critical to the club’s summer transfer plans.