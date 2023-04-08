Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has the “respect” of the dressing room at St. James’ Park, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

After a fantastic campaign, the Magpies are in contention to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle manager news – Eddie Howe

Following last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, post-match footage from the dressing room showed Howe commanding his players to build on their impressive performance.

It’s a request that was duly noted by the players, as the Magpies sauntered to a 5-1 victory at West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

And Jones believes that if it were not for Mikel Arteta’s achievements at league leaders Arsenal this term, Howe would be in contention for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Howe?

When speaking about Howe’s impressive tenure as Newcastle boss, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he would have been in contention for Manager of the Season if it wasn't for Arteta.

“I don't see how Arteta can't get Manager of the Season after what he's done at Arsenal this season.

“But for Eddie Howe to manage the expectations of the fan base and the outside world, I think many people would have had doubts about whether Eddie Howe had the profile to deal with this expectation, but he's been brilliant. He’s stayed so calm.

“There was footage of him talking to the players after the Manchester United game, and you could just see the respect that he had in that dressing room. I think they're in a good place.”

How has Howe performed during his tenure at Newcastle?

Howe has enjoyed remarkable success since being appointed Newcastle manager in October 2021.

The 45-year-old’s initial task was to steer the Magpies away from the relegation zone last season, something achieved with ease, before looking at a top-half finish this term.

Howe has exceeded expectations and more, with the Tyneside outfit sitting in the Premier League's top-four, heading into the final nine games of the season.

The former Bournemouth manager has been aided by PIF’s financial backing, having secured the signings of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier amongst others, over the last 18 months.

But the Englishman’s ability to transform under-performing individuals like Joelinton and Fabian Schar into genuine first-team regulars has been exceptional.

Howe will hope to continue this good run of form into the final weeks of the Premier League season and, in doing so, bring Champions League football to St. James’ Park.