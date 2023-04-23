Newcastle United could have made a "farcical" error by not appointing manager Eddie Howe as Steve Bruce's successor at St. James' Park, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 45-year-old was handed the Magpies job in November 2021 and has enjoyed a successful 18 months on Tyneside.

Newcastle manager news – Eddie Howe

Having sacked Bruce after PIF’s first game as owners of the club in October 2021, the Magpies initially turned towards then Villarreal manager Unai Emery, who was fresh from winning the Europa League with the La Liga outfit.

However, the 51-year-old, who now is managing Aston Villa, turned down the opportunity to move to Tyneside, leaving the Magpies to appoint Howe as Bruce’s successor.

The former Bournemouth manager arrived with the side sitting 19th in the Premier League, five points off safety after just 11 games.

However, a swift turnaround helped by an impressive January transfer market allowed the club to retain its Premier League status.

Newcastle now sit in fourth place this campaign, within a genuine chance of securing Champions League football at St. James’ Park next season.

And Jacobs believes Howe has done “fantastically well” in the Magpies dugout, hinting that PIF may be relieved their manager search panned out the way it did.

What has Jacobs said about Newcastle and Howe?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Even with Howe at Newcastle, who has done fantastically well, it was abundantly clear that he wasn't their first choice, which seems farcical now because he's a candidate for Manager of the Season.

“If you solely go back to the recruitment phase, he wasn't their first choice because they were reaching out to Unai Emery.”

What next for Newcastle and Howe?

Howe will hope to have secured Champions League football come the end of the season, as PIF continue their quest to turn Newcastle into a European superpower.

The Magpies’ destiny is in their own hands, having played a game less than fifth-placed Tottenham, who currently sit one place below the Tyneside outfit.

Whilst Howe has been helped by substantial backing in the transfer market, there’s no doubt that the club owes a debt of gratitude to the 2021 appointment, having drastically turned the side’s fortunes around and immensely improving the atmosphere at the club.

Any form of European football would represent a fantastic achievement for Newcastle this term.

But Howe will surely be in contention to win the Premier League Manager of the Season award should the Magpies secure Champions League football next season.