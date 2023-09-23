Highlights Eddie Howe has done an impressive job at Newcastle United, transforming the team and securing a top-four finish.

With his impressive performances and clear culture at the club, Howe is attracting interest from potential England national team management.

While Howe hasn't ruled out the England job in the future, it doesn't appear to be on his radar at the moment, especially after guiding Newcastle to Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has done an impressive job so far, and journalist Dean Jones has now dropped a worrying verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the prospect of him securing the England job.

Losing Howe would be considered a disaster by many Magpies fans.

Newcastle United news - Eddie Howe

Howe has completely transformed Newcastle since arriving in November 2021. The North East club were in a terrible position after Steve Bruce was sacked, but Howe steadied the ship and guided the club safely away from the relegation zone. Last season, the former Bournemouth boss did the unthinkable and managed to secure a top-four finish, resulting in Champions League qualification.

Since taking over at St James' Park, Howe has an average points of 1.75 per game. To put that into context, Bruce could only manage 1.13, as per Transfermarkt. With these impressive performances and the clear culture Howe is building at the club, he's bound to be attracting interest from other sides, as well as potentially the England national team. As per MailOnline, Gareth Southgate could step down from his position after the Euros, with Howe one of England's targets to take over, alongside Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino, and even Pep Guardiola.

Eddie Howe is a shoo-ion for the England job - Dean Jones

Jones has suggested that Howe could be the obvious target to replace Southgate if he was to depart from the England job next summer. The journalist adds that his personality, the way he treats players and likes to bring through young talent, could mean that England have him high on their shortlist. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yeah, I think Eddie Howe will be a contender to replace Gareth Southgate, whether or not he's Newcastle manager. I mean, we'll imagine for the time being, he is still Newcastle manager at the end of the season, and I think there's little doubt that his personality and what he's achieved so far, would make him a good fit to replace Southgate. But there is also the potential that if Newcastle did go through a really bad period, that Eddie Howe did lose his job this season, but even in that worst case scenario, I think probably even more so actually, he would be a shoo-in to actually go in and replace Gareth Southgate, if he does step down at the end of the Euros. I think that everything about Howe, the way that he talks, his demeanour, the way he treats footballers the way he can just talk to people one on one and bring through young talent, makes him pretty much the most obvious target in my eyes to actually replace Southgate."

What has Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said about taking the England job?

Howe has been asked about the prospect of taking over Southgate's role in the past, and it's safe to say he hasn't ruled it out...

“I never say never, never say no, it won’t be something I am interested in. But in the short term it is not on my radar at all. It is all Newcastle and trying to make this team better. I have always said I love the day to day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground, international football you get that taken away for long periods. At this moment in my life that is not something I want to do.”

However, it also doesn't appear to be in Howe's thinking right now. It seems like a strange time to be departing from Newcastle after guiding them to such an impressive achievement of qualifying for the Champions League.