Newcastle United centre-back Fabian Schar has been “unbelievable” during Eddie Howe’s reign as manager at St. James’ Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old has revitalised his career with the Magpies over the last 18 months.

Newcastle United news – Fabian Schar

Schar was in the Newcastle XI that dispatched of Manchester United 2-0 at St. James’ Park last weekend, with the Magpies overtaking the Red Devils into third place in the Premier League.

The centre-back - who was signed during Rafa Benitez's time at the club - had been a doubt after not being included in the Switzerland squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers last month but returned to full fitness ahead of the clash with their Manchester counterparts.

And the £40,000 per-week earner was on hand to partner Sven Botman at the back and help the Tyneside outfit keep a clean sheet as they earned a vital three points in their bid to secure Champions League football next season.

The former Deportivo La Coruna star was handed a 7/10 rating from the Shields Gazette for his display against United, indicating that he played a significant part in the side’s victory.

And Taylor is impressed with players already at the club pre-takeover improving under Howe, with the journalist singling out Schar as an example.

What has Taylor said about Newcastle and Schar?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Look at how much some of these players have improved under Howe.

“Fabian Schar, with all due respect, when the takeover happened, you would have said he'd be one of the first players to be off. But he's been unbelievable.”

How has Schar performed for Newcastle this season?

Schar – described as “fantastic” by the Newcastle Chronicle’s Aaron Stokes – has enjoyed an excellent season with the Magpies.

The 75-cap Switzerland international has made 30 appearances for Howe’s side this term, scoring one goal and helping the side keep 16 clean sheets in all competitions.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.08 for his displays in the Premier League this campaign ranks him as the fourth-best-performing player of those who have played over 1,800 minutes, indicating how important he is to the side’s chances of success.

The 6 foot 1 star is also an attacking threat from the back, ranking in the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for total shots (1.45), shot-creating actions (1.69) and touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 minutes (1.93) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Despite not being a fan-favourite before PIF’s takeover of the club in October 2021, Schar has proven himself to be a worthy presence in the Newcastle side and will hope to play a part in a potential European campaign with the Magpies next season.