Newcastle United made the Carabao Cup final last weekend, showing just how far they have come since the PIF took them over and Eddie Howe stepped foot in the dugout, but ultimately, it ended in heartbreak.

The game was gone in the first half after goals from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman saw Manchester United over the line in the clash. The Magpies had no answers for their fellow top four hopefuls.

After a 67-year wait for silverware, the Toon Army will have to wait a little longer to bask in the glory of their team winning something major on the pitch, but there is plenty for the fans to be hopeful for with the pretty much unlimited wealth of their owners.

Newcastle Fan gets tattoo that backfires horribly

Not for the first time, a fan of a club has been over confident heading into a major match which results in egg firmly being all over their face. It appears fans never learn, with 31-year-old Kris Cook wishing he could get a redo on the last couple of weeks.

On his leg, he got a Newcastle themed tattoo which simply red ‘Tell me ma me ma, NUFC Cup winners 26/02/23’. It’s a nod to a chant from the Toon Army about going to Wembley, although he’ll be surely hoping the date was left blank!

It’s safe to say he’s taken his faux pas pretty well given the circumstances, but he has admitted not everyone in his family has seen the funny side to the mistake.

View: Newcastle fan gets tattoo but is left red-faced

What has Kris Cook said about the tattoo?

Speaking to Joe.co.uk, he claimed: “I got it done last Thursday, three days before the cup final. I was going in for a day session at the tattoo place anyway to get a sleeve done and then decided last minute to get the Newcastle tattoo on my leg too.

“It was all for a laugh and I had mentioned to my mates that I might get it done, but they were shocked when I went through with it. One of them said, ‘Jesus Christ what have you had done’. The tattoo is about four inches wide and four inches long and is just above my knee on my left leg.

“It took about 10 minutes to do and was thrown in with the £400 cost of booking the tattooist out for the day to have my arm sleeve done. My eight-year-old daughter Honey thinks it’s funny and my mum is not fussed but my gran hates it.

“She has always been anti-tattoos and I am covered in them. I think the Newcastle United one was just a step too far for her. The girl who does my tattoos is from Sunderland so she probably enjoyed it that little bit more."