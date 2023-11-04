Highlights Newcastle United will likely need to sign a midfielder in the winter transfer window due to a suspension and injury crisis in their current squad at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe is down to the bare bones in his Magpies squad.

The North East outfit travel to Germany next week as they attempt to secure a famous victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle United will likely be in the market to sign a midfielder during the winter transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal verdict on the club’s plans at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side has been left short in the middle of the park mainly due to the ten-month suspension handed to Sandro Tonali for breaching FIFA’s rules on betting.

The Magpies still find themselves enjoying a positive season in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup despite their limited resources in the squad.

Newcastle’s midfield dilemma

Newcastle may be forced to dip into the winter transfer window to cover the suspended Tonali, and work will be underway to evaluate the options available to the North East outfit this summer. Coupled with a stress fracture injury to Elliot Anderson, Howe has little wiggle room below his preferred midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff.

In Wednesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup victory at Manchester United, Joelinton and Joe Willock were initially joined by left-back Matt Target in the middle of the park before his early injury meant Miguel Almiron was brought on to cause a shift in the system. Illness to teenager Lewis Miley means that Howe may have to shuffle his system in the Premier League and Champions League for his lack of midfield options before the opening of the winter transfer window.

Having spent £55m in a deal to sign Tonali, Newcastle aren’t left with much to work with in terms of funds if they want to avoid Financial Fair Play repercussions from the Premier League. The Magpies have issues all over the field, with Jones suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that Sven Botman’s injury means the club should be panicking about their limited options at centre-back. But with a Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League campaign to balance in the coming months, Newcastle must find a way to cope with the current injury crisis.

Current Newcastle United absences Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten month suspension 31/08/24 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot injury 06/01/24 Jacob Murphy Shoulder injury 01/01/24 Elliot Anderson Stress fracture 26/12/23 Sven Botman Knee injury 25/11/23 Alexander Isak Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury 25/11/23 Lewis Miley Illness Unknown Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury Unknown Matt Targett Thigh injury Unknown Figures according to Premier Injuries

Jones doesn’t believe that Newcastle are in a position to sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, Everton’s Amadou Onana or Manchester United’s Scott McTominay due to the FFP situation. The transfer insider believes a move in the loan market will be the avenue they explore. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't see any of those three players as ones that will be attainable in January. Palhinha is unlikely to be leaving Fulham as it stands right now, and if he did leave, I don't think it would be to join Newcastle. With Onana, there's no sign that that transfer will become possible, and the same applies to McTominay, too. One of the main things Newcastle must be wary of right now is the restrictions around FFP. They have to tread carefully around that issue, and that's why a loan move in midfield will make so much more sense for them. That's the avenue they're going to be exploring more than any other.”

Newcastle transfer news

According to the I, Newcastle are interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 27-year-old has struggled since he arrived at the Etihad Stadium last season, barely getting an opportunity to prove his worth for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, Phillips has been part of a squad that won the treble last season, culminating in the club’s first Champions League title following a 1-0 victory over Inter in June. But a move to St. James’ Park could offer the England international the necessary playing time ahead of Gareth Southgate selecting his Three Lions squad that will travel to Germany for Euro 2024 next summer.

Meanwhile, O Jogo reports that Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves would be open to a loan move to Newcastle during the January transfer window. The Portugal international left former employers Wolverhampton Wanderers for Saudi Arabia last summer but is willing to return to European football. The 26-year-old is a proven Premier League performer and could be seen as a cost-effective option on a loan deal.

Jones has also revealed with TEAMtalk that Chelsea are expected to reopen talks with Conor Gallagher over his future at Stamford Bridge, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle expressing an interest in his signature. Therefore, Howe must consider all options before the winter market’s opening on 1st January.

Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures

Newcastle hope to recover from last month’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund at St. James’ Park with revenge in their trip to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening. The Magpies sit third in their group, hoping to secure qualification for the last 16 by finishing in the top two positions at the expense of two of Dortmund, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle then head south on 11th November to take on AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium as Howe looks to take three points away from his old stomping ground.

