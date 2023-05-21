Newcastle United could be an appealing next destination for Leicester City duo Harvey Barnes and James Maddison this summer, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies squad are on the verge of securing Champions League football at St. James’ Park next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Harvey Barnes and James Maddison

Given Newcastle’s potential Champions League status next season, the Magpies may be able to afford to go up a level in their recruitment during the summer transfer window.

The Tyneside outfit may look to return to Leicester in the upcoming market, having unsuccessfully bid £35m to acquire the services of winger Barnes at the beginning of the season.

MailOnline report that the 25-year-old was valued at £60m when the PIF-owned club enquired about his availability last year, now the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, a report in The Telegraph last month says that the Foxes will demand a fee of £50m for Maddison amid reported interest from Spurs.

However, the attacking midfielder is a “priority” target for the North-East outfit as per CBS reporter Ben Jacobs’ CaughtOffside column.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison is on Newcastle’s summer transfer shortlist alongside Foxes teammate Youri Tielemans.

And Downie believes St. James’ Park could be an “appealing place” for Barnes and Maddison, though fitting the duo into PIF’s wage structure could prove the biggest challenge.

What has Downie said about Newcastle?

Speaking about the potential of players in the ilk of Barnes and Maddison making a move to St. James’ Park, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “For any of these players, Newcastle must be an appealing place to come right now, with everything you see on matchdays.

“They could be playing Champions League football next season, and the club is on the rise. Without a doubt, those are the sort of players Newcastle will be looking to bring in.

“The biggest challenge is whether they can fit into the wage structure.”

Would Barnes and Maddison be good signings for Newcastle?

Despite Barnes and Maddison spending the campaign playing in a side teetering on the brink of relegation, they would both be impressive additions to an already exceptional squad at Howe’s disposal.

Between them, the duo have hit the back of the net 22 times in the Premier League this season, producing a combined goal contributions tally of 32.

Maddison’s WhoScored rating of 7.28 for his displays in the top flight this term ranks him as the Foxes’ best-performing player, whilst Barnes sits fifth out of those who have played over 2000 minutes, with a score of 6.65.

Should Leicester find themselves in the Championship next term, they may have to offload Barnes and Maddison for cut-price fees.

In doing so, Newcastle should aim to secure the signature of the Foxes duo, who would improve the depth in quality of Howe’s attacking options going into a potential Champions League campaign.