Newcastle United are “definitely interested” in securing the services of Leicester City duo Harvey Barnes and James Maddison at St. James' Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his Magpies squad with their participation in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Harvey Barnes and James Maddison

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle are leading the race to sign Maddison, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the services of Leicester’s star man.

A recent report from The Telegraph has indicated that the Foxes value the attacking midfielder at a fee of £60m, despite the East Midlands side’s relegation to the second tier following an 18th-place finish this term.

However, the news is less positive in Newcastle’s pursuit of Barnes, with the MailOnline indicating that West Ham United could agree upon a deal to sign the winger at the London Stadium later this summer.

The 25-year-old is valued at £40m by the Championship outfit, who will look to generate the funds to rebuild their squad and seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has recently told GIVEMESPORT that St. James’ Park could be an appealing destination for Barnes and Maddison, who will be eager to play top-flight football next term.

But Jones has heard “a couple of reasons” why the duo may not end up on Tyneside next season.

What has Jones said about Newcastle’s pursuit of Barnes and Maddison?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think they're probably leaders for either Barnes or Maddison, from what I've heard.

“They’re definitely interested in both of those players. But I’ve heard a couple of reasons that make me think they might not end up with either.”

Would Barnes and Maddison be good signings for Newcastle?

If Newcastle could convince the duo to move to St. James’ Park, the Magpies could add more goals to Howe’s front line as they look to compete on a domestic and European front next season.

Barnes and Maddison could not be held solely responsible for Leicester’s relegation from the top flight, having produced a combined 33 goal contributions in the Premier League this term.

Unsurprisingly, the latter’s average WhoScored rating of 7.24 for his league displays this term ranks him as the best-performing-player in the squad, indicating that he is a key player for the Foxes, and they will be disappointed if they lose him in the transfer window.

Therefore, it looks as though Barnes and Maddison could prove to be excellent additions to Newcastle’s already impressive squad and would provide Howe with more depth as he prepares for continental football.