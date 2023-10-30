Highlights Newcastle United may look to loan a replacement for Sandro Tonali rather than completing a permanent deal at St. James' Park.

The Magpies have lost the services of their £55m summer signing for ten months.

Eddie Howe has several midfield options available to him heading into the winter transfer market.

Newcastle United are more likely to look to find a replacement for Sandro Tonali on loan rather than on a permanent deal, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view of the club’s potential January business inside St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have started the season where they left off last time out, picking up results which put them in contention for qualification for next season’s Champions League.

However, Tonali’s ten-month ban for breaching FIFA’s rules on betting means the club may have to delve into the winter transfer market to secure a replacement in 2024. Newcastle only signed the midfielder during the recent summer window but find themselves with a vacant space in their squad following his suspension.

Newcastle weighing up Tonali replacement options

Last week, Tonali’s presence in the Newcastle squad for the side’s 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers was touch and go. The midfielder had been facing an imminent suspension from football, but the lack of confirmation looked like the Italian would be available for the Magpies’ trip to the West Midlands.

However, less than 24 hours before kick-off, it was announced that Tonali’s suspension would begin imminently, meaning he won’t be seen in Newcastle colours until the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign. It comes as a blow for the Italian who was adjusting to life in the North East, having signed from hometown club AC Milan in a deal worth £55m during the summer transfer window.

Howe utilised Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton as his midfield trio in last weekend’s clash at Molineux, representing a solid foundation for the side to build on ahead of the opening of the winter window on 1st January. However, Howe’s options become sparse below that, with Joe Willock being the only fit and available player who can operate as a midfielder for the former AFC Bournemouth head coach.

Despite the need to bolster their midfield department, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are also likely to target the addition of a centre-back. The transfer insider also suggests there is a “small chance” of a forward coming to St. James’ Park, hinting that Howe is keen to bolster the spine of his starting lineup, heading into what could be a Champions League knockout campaign.

Sandro Tonali - vs Newcastle Premier League squad 23/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.53 16th Pass sucess rate 88% =3rd Passes per game 33.4 7th Key passes per game 0.9 =5th Tackles per game 0.9 =9th Fouls per game 1.1 =4th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones claims that the Financial Fair Play situation at Newcastle doesn’t allow them to spend lots of money in January. The journalist suggests that a Tonali replacement will likely be a loan signing to avoid any sanctions for breaking the FFP regulations. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The FFP situation doesn't allow Newcastle to spend that much money in January. So, it’s a bit tricky for them, and they'll be very wary because they feel that they are watched more closely than anybody else right now. When you're in a situation where you’re doing pretty well in the Champions League, and you've done very well in the Premier League this season to maintain the momentum of the season before, you need to make sure that this team and the squad’s levels do not drop. So, I think the most likely scenario is to be looking for a loan replacement.”

Newcastle’s £47m Tonali replacement

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are weighing up the possibility of signing Al Hilal and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves on loan for the remainder of the season when the winter transfer market opens. The 26-year-old left Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer to join the Saudi Pro League giants in a deal worth £47m.

Al Hilal are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who also have a controlling stake in Newcastle. That could make negotiations over a deal smooth for the Premier League outfit, who can’t afford to sign a Tonali replacement on a permanent deal. The same report also name-checks Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Al-Ittihad’s N’Golo Kante as other potential signings.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside have claimed that Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur could revisit their interest in summer transfer target Conor Gallagher in January. However, the same report indicates a move will be difficult, with the Blues intent on keeping the academy product at Stamford Bridge despite potential approaches in 2024.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports that Newcastle, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton, are considering making an offer for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. It’s also claimed that Crystal Palace are in the race for the 19-year-old Championship star’s signature. Therefore, Newcastle have plenty of options if they want to make a midfield reinforcement in the winter.

