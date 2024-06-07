Highlights Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is available on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract

Newcastle United are one of the main clubs pushing to sign him in the upcoming transfer window

Other European clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Roma, are also in the mix

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims Newcastle United remain in talks with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and they hope it’s a deal they can get over the line.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with the Cherries. Kelly is a product of Bristol City’s academy and he made the move to Bournemouth in 2019, where he has spent the last five years of his career.

In total, Kelly made over 140 appearances for the south coast club across all competitions and he scored three goals and registered eight assists in that time. Last season, he started 17 of Bournemouth’s 38 Premier League matches as injuries hampered his playing time.

Talks ‘ongoing’ for Lloyd Kelly

Newcastle are not the only club interested in the player

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has issued the latest update and says negotiations are ongoing with the player, but a deal is yet to be struck between both parties. He also cited interest from elsewhere in Europe, including from Roma and Atletico Madrid.

The journalist told GiveMeSport:

“I don’t think they want to miss out on Lloyd Kelly. Talks have been ongoing, but it’s still not a done deal yet and there are a couple of other clubs in Roma and Atletico Madrid who are keeping more than an eye on Kelly’s situation. “There are a lot of clubs interested in a player who has had Premier League experience, vast Premier League experience, and who won’t cost a single penny. It’s definitely one to watch, but Newcastle will hope that they can get this one over the line.”

It’s no secret that the Magpies are in the hunt for defenders this summer. They have already failed in their reported pursuit of another free agent, Tosin Adarabioyo, due to Chelsea hijacking the deal.

Watford ‘plot move’ for Newcastle attacker

He made just 13 Premier League appearances last term

Championship side Watford are eyeing a move for Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie this summer, according to reports. TEAMtalk claims the Hornets are weighing up a move for the 34-year-old, who is out of contract this summer.

Ritchie has been at Newcastle for eight years following his move from Bournemouth back in 2016. The midfielder racked up over 200 appearances for the club during that time, scoring 25 goals and registering 32 assists.

Matt Ritchie 2023/24 Premier League stats for Newcastle Stat Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 228

The report claims a number of Championship clubs are considering a move for Ritchie and Watford boss Tom Cleverley is a fan of the player. After finishing 15th in the standings last season, Watford will hope to make significant progress next term as they target a return to the Premier League.